No injuries were reported after a fire engulfed two 20-feet aluminum containers and a nearby concrete structure early Tuesday morning.

Guam Fire Department responded to the fire at Tun Juan Duenas Way in Tamuning after getting the call around 2:17 a.m.

Both containers were being used for storage of retail items and there were no occupants in the building, said GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly. Just after 5:30 a.m. the fire was deemed under control; however, units are still conducting overhaul.

GFD has investigators at the scene to try and determine the cause of the fire, Reilly stated.