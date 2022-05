Dark smoke was seen billowing into the air in Harmon where a grass fire was reported late Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses reported the fire around 5:30 p.m. near the San Agustin Funeral Home along Adrian Sanchez Street.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Units with the Guam Fire Department are on scene, according to GFD Spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf.