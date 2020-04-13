On Easter Day, firefighters battled a large grass fire on Turner Road at Nimitz Hill.

Guam Fire Department from Piti and Agat fire stations, along with a tanker from Andersen Fire responded to at 9:41 a.m., said spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

Because of the high winds and dry conditions, crews were battling the fire throughout the day and into the night.

The fire was finally brought under control at 10:30 p.m. No property damage was reported, however one of our firefighters was checked and treated at the scene by Medic 5 for possible heat related illness.