The tension was palpable in the ballroom as the two Democratic Party of Guam gubernatorial teams squared off on the subject of Guam’s health care system during a debate Thursday evening at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.

The Gubernatorial Debate 2022 was hosted by the Guam Medical Association with a format that allowed both members of the respective tickets to answer questions in a total of three rounds.

Incumbents Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio faced off against primary election opponents Del. Michael San Nicolas and longtime TV journalist Sabrina Salas Matanane.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

While many of the questions repeated a theme of how to address doctor and nurse shortages on island, one topic that provided the fireworks electoral debates can bring concerned the candidates’ views on a proposed bill to allow the publication of unsubstantiated accusations brought against physicians on Guam.

“I think it’s very dangerous,” said Leon Guerrero. “I think it’s still not very responsible because this bill to publish accusations, even if it's not being justified, is, I think, totally reckless performance. I don't support this. Yes, there are claims that occur. Yes, there are errors that are made, but without giving due process to our doctors and even our nurses I don’t think that’s right. So, I don’t support this bill.”

San Nicolas became emotional, as well, when discussing public allegations made against him.

“I have some experience with unsubstantiated complaints,” he said. “I know how damaging they can be. I know how they can hurt families. I know how there are people in this room who can take on unsubstantiated claims and use it to hurt families. I know that there are people in this room who’ve sanctioned those things to happen. So I can absolutely empathize that unsubstantiated claims have no business being put out there in ways that are going to be harmful to you or to your families. No business.”

Leon Guerrero countered that the evidence found in an ethics investigation is substantial.

“I talked about unsubstantiated claims. What the congressman is talking about is the ethics report. If you read the ethics report, the report says that they have found substantive evidence and so, I am talking about unsubstantiated claims, not substantiated evidence.”

The ethics report by the U.S. House Ethics Committee concluded after more than two years of review that there was potential criminal action and forwarded San Nicolas’ case to the U.S. Department of Justice in late June.

Immunizations

Claims were scrutinized during the round between candidates running for lieutenant governor, when debating immunizations and their role in controlling the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

“I definitely am in favor of expanded access to immunizations and, of course, the community health centers you can get that regularly,” said Tenorio, who noted that the government has liberal hours when vaccines are available and touted the partnership with the private sector to make vaccines available.

Salas Matanane countered: “I think it’s completely unacceptable that immunizations are offered one hour a day at our community health centers. I think that it should be expanded to 8-5 when they are open and offered 8-5 at three immunizations or all public health community centers.”

Tenorio rebutted that immunizations are available "on demand" at community health centers.

"The next phase of strategy for community health centers is to give them some autonomy and to let them be able to operate real fast and I think that's going to increase and improve effectiveness as well," he said.

Camps react

The Guam Daily Post heard reactions from both gubernatorial teams.

“I am really proud of Bri, she’s a warrior, this lady came into this and she’s giving it all she’s got,” San Nicolas said. “Just coming off the private sector, I am really proud of you, … but overall I think we did great.”

“Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was clearly in her element, drawing on her more than 30 years of experience as a nurse and sharing her administration’s solutions to our island’s health care challenges: physician and nursing shortages, the reasons for a new medical campus at Eagles Field, working on getting GMH re-accredited by next year, and expanded Medicaid access for thousands of residents,” said Rory Respicio, campaign manager for the Lou and Josh gubernatorial team, while he noted Salas Matanane could respond only that she and San Nicolas were “listening” to the professionals in the audience and would follow their lead.

“This is all new to me,” Salas Mantanane said. “I tried to answer the questions as best I could. I didn’t have answers for some of these questions, they were really intricate and really difficult to respond to, but I just want people to know maybe I didn't have the right answer but I am going to work with our medical community to uplift everyone on Guam and work with them because they really do have the answers and they really do have the solutions, we just need to listen to them.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Thomas Shieh, president of GMA, also shared his thoughts about the discussion. “Both camps answered their questions well,” said Shieh. “I just want to thank both Democratic teams for participating. … I wish we had dived deeper into more enlightening health care questions, and really focused on the realities of medicine on Guam.”

In an email sent to the media Friday, Shieh said he plans to host a GMA Gubernatorial Forum as, “health care is huge, it can’t fit it in 1.5 hours, so we will have individual team health care forums.”

To watch the full debate, visit the PBS Guam YouTube page.