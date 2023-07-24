A number of bills are on the session agenda, with session set for 9 a.m. Monday, including a measure to “make Guam fun again” and an attempt to override a vetoed bill that aims to make public schools safe.

Bill 9-37, if enacted, would legalize and regulate consumer-grade fireworks on the island. It was introduced by Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas. He said the bill is the reason he ran for office.

“I want to make Guam fun again,” said San Nicolas. “I want to bring back something from my childhood. I know children and everybody would love and enjoy this, as consumer-grade fireworks (are) already legal in Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.”

The bill is co-sponsored by Speaker Therese Terlaje, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Joe S. San Agustin, Roy A.B. Quinata, William Parkinson, Jesse Lujan and Thomas Fisher.

Also on the agenda is Bill 7-37, meant to prohibit the suspension of constitutional rights and to repeal criminal penalties for violations of executive orders. The bill is the enhanced version of Bill 11-36, which was introduced by Sen. Chris Duenas during the 36th Guam Legislature amid the COVID-19 pandemic and public health emergency.

“I am grateful that Bill No. 7-37 has made its way onto the next session agenda. It is my sincere hope that we can avoid encountering the challenges and setbacks that we faced during the course of Bill No. 11-36,” Duenas said in a news release issued July 13.

Bill 7-37 “intends to give the Legislature authority to renew and terminate a declaration of a state of public health emergency," Duenas said, adding that Guam law currently gives sole authority to the governor.

He also said in the release that one of the bill’s key components is a $25 fine imposed on those who violate the rules and orders of public health isolation and quarantine facilities during a public health emergency, as opposed to a criminal misdemeanor.

Also on the session agenda is Sen. Chris Barnett’s Bill 136-37, which was vetoed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Bill 136-37 acknowledges the damage caused by Typhoon Mawar and the use of Guam Department of Education schools as storm shelters for those displaced by Mawar, a situation the bill stated “may likely affect the timelines to get GDOE schools in compliance with the environmental health standards required by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.”

Bill 136 would allow GDOE to use the emergency procurement law to facilitate purchases needed to comply.

“GDOE continues to raise procurement as an issue, and I feel Bill 136-37 addresses their issues. It was disappointing the former acting superintendent (Judith Won Pat) asked the governor to veto it. I ask my colleagues for their support in the override attempt. We’ll never know if we don’t try,” Barnett said.