Residents may have to wait a little longer than expected to get back to popping off fireworks – legally – in their yards, with a proposal to allow consumer-grade fireworks failing to move forward during this week's legislative session.

Also stalling during debate was a measure spurred by vandalism and theft in the wake of Typhoon Mawar. It would allow felony charges for individuals found destroying public property during a state of public emergency.

Bill 9-37, the fireworks bill, was a campaign promise of freshman Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas. The measure this year has gone through a public hearing and a subsequent roundtable hearing with fire officials, who wanted more controls and a slower rollout of consumer fireworks, which some officials have testified will increase injuries and fires in the community.

During session Wednesday, legislative fire committee chair Sen. William Parkinson moved to add Bill 9 to the agenda, so lawmakers could debate whether to pass it. Sen. Telo Taitague objected, however, on the grounds that there was inadequate time for the public and lawmakers to review reports with testimony on the bill.

"Madam Speaker, when we received the committee report last week, it did not include the roundtable in the committee report," Taitague said, adding that senators had just a few days to review the report, which included the concerns of fire officials.

Committee on Rules Chair Sen. Chris Barnett, who has oversight of the report, chimed in that all requested documents had been turned in. Speaker Therese Terlaje noted that, according to legislative clerks, both reports that Taitague was concerned over had been submitted July 14.

In any case, Bill 9 failed to get enough votes to overcome Taitague's objection, and won't be entertained by senators.

Sen. San Nicolas was not present at Wednesday's session, but said in a statement provided to The Guam Daily Post that he plans to push for his fireworks bill to move forward at the next session.

"My legislative colleagues have valid concerns. However, all the requirements have been submitted timely to the committee," San Nicolas said. "I am confident the legislative bill will make it to (the) next session agenda, as the measure has eight sponsors, including myself. This has been my promise to the people prior to taking public office, and I plan on fulfilling my promise to the island. I want to make Guam fun again."

Public emergency measure

Also facing opposition at the Legislature Wednesday was Parkinson's Bill 132-37, which would make it a felony for a person to destroy government of Guam property during a public emergency.

Parkinson said the measure was a response to reports that public water tanks were being damaged in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar when many people were without water.

"And so I put this legislation forth as a way to send the message to the community that during times of emergency, if you will not be part of the solution, we will not tolerate you being a problem," Parkinson said. "Many jurisdictions have escalators on certain types of crime that, in their jurisdiction, they deem to be particularly reprehensible."

Several lawmakers pointed to technical issues in the bill.

Republican Minority Leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr., a former police officer, said he had no objection to harsher punishments, but said the measure was unclear in several areas.

"If I was asked to enforce this, I would have to ask a number of different questions," he said.

Blas said the bill didn't identify whether destruction of public property was a first-, second-, or third-degree felony; didn't specify whether the property of "first responders" in private companies was protected; or what constituted a "public emergency." Blas made a motion for the bill to be sent back to committee and reworked, which failed.

Parkinson, upon questioning from public safety co-chair Sen. Chris Duenas, said changes to the bill were made at the recommendation of the Office of the Attorney General.

Duenas said the measure ought to have been sent back to the OAG for review before moving forward, and called it "probably one of the laziest pieces of legislation that I've ever seen."

Lawmakers recessed during debate of the bill Wednesday evening, and picked up discussion after press time Thursday.