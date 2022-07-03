Independence Day will be celebrated with food, music and fireworks, and the public is invited to share in the festivities at this year’s Freedom Rocks festival.

The event, which is sponsored by Morale, Welfare and Recreation Guam will not require a military identification to be admitted for entrance. This is the first year the festival has been held publicly since 2019, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, live entertainment and activities kick off at 3 p.m. at Polaris Point.

"After a challenging two years, we are excited to welcome the community to join in the festivities for Fourth of July on Naval Base Guam," Capt. Michael Luckett, NBG commanding officer, stated. "Independence Day is a day of celebration, freedom and family. Although we have all begun to resume our lives, it's important to stop and reflect on how far we've come and the sacrifices we made to come together safely once again."

Local bands and dance groups are among today’s entertainment, as are static displays, kids’ rides, and food and drink vendors. The fireworks display will be launched at 8 p.m. from Reserve Craft Branch Beach and last approximately seven minutes, according to NBG Guam.

Those looking to attend are advised that several items are prohibited from the festival grounds on military property, including drones, weapons, personal fireworks, backpacks, grills, glass containers, coolers, large bags, tents, audio or video recording devices, outside alcohol, pets, rollerblades, skateboards and roller skates. Cannabis and other drugs are also prohibited on military installations.

Small bags or purses, umbrellas, towels, strollers, wagons and folding chairs are permitted. Attendees are also advised that security personnel will inspect all bags and hand-carried items at the entrance to the event.

Parking along the roadway leading to Polaris Point is prohibited, NBG additionally advised.

“There will be ample parking inside the base,” its release stated.