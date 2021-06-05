Fireworks, drone light displays set for Liberation celebration

Guam's Liberation Day celebration on July 21 will give island residents a visual treat with three simultaneous fireworks displays in Tumon Bay, Hagåtña and Merizo, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez announced Friday.

On that same night, prior to the fireworks display in Tumon Bay, residents will also be treated to a drone light show.

"So on July 21, Tumon Bay will be lit up with a 12-minute drone light show filled with messages and images of hope and gratitude. It's been a long and challenging year for all of us but together we will come out stronger than ever," Tenorio said.

Gutierrez said part of the 77th Liberation event plan is to also have drone light shows on the night of July 22 in Merizo, and another one in the north on July 23.

"This group of people we hired to do drone presentation is the same one that did the drone presentation for the inauguration of President Biden, so they are very professional," said Gutierrez, a former governor.

Mayors will be leading memorial ceremonies with a limit of 100 people because of social gathering restrictions.