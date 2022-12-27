Fireworks, drones show for NYE

New Year’s Eve festivities will kick off with a bang Dec. 31. The Guam Visitors Bureau invested $145,000 in this year’s fireworks and drone light show. The sky will be illuminated at three different locations at midnight to ring in 2023.

That is more than double what was budgeted for the Tumon fireworks show in 2021, which was set at $50,000. Because the show was canceled, that money went toward this year’s Liberation Day fireworks show. For the Christmas display at Skinner Plaza, GVB and the Office of the Governor spent $150,000.

“To put things in perspective, GVB has spent up to $200,000 for last year’s Liberation festivities with drone and fireworks shows. With three fireworks shows and a drone show scheduled to welcome in the new year, GVB feels the investment is well worth it for the people of Guam and the current pulse of the tourism industry. Guam is still recovering from the pandemic and these shows are part of the added value in rebuilding our top economic driver. We are proud to restore a GVB signature event that has been missed since the beginning of the pandemic,” GVB spokesperson Josh Tyquiengco told The Guam Daily Post.

To ring in 2023, “the drone light show will be exclusive to Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park (Ypao Beach) at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 31. The nine-minute show will take off at Ypao Beach and will angle toward the east side of Tumon Bay,” said a release from GVB.

“Destination Guam will truly be where America’s new year begins as it is the first location in the United States to welcome 2023,” said GVB president and CEO Carl Gutierrez.

The fireworks, 1,500 shells in total, will be launched into the night sky and last about 15 minutes in Hagåtña, off the treatment plant causeway and also from two 16-foot pontoons in Tumon Bay near Ypao Beach, Pacific Islands Club and the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon Bay.

Local vendors JamzMedia Productions/ShowPro Pyrotechnics and Bella Wings Aviation collaborated with GVB to bring the residents and visitors of Guam a safe way to celebrate the new year.

Last year, the tradition of fireworks on New Year’s Eve made its return as the pyrotechnics business was among the hardest hit when the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the economy in early 2020. Events that canceled fireworks included the 76th Liberation Day, New Year's Eve 2021 and other special occasions, according to Post files.

Celebrating the tradition for a second year in a row now is a plus for the island’s economy, Tyquiengco said.

“Events in general bring added value to visitors and the local community as they come together to ring in the new year. Guam has much competition in the region and providing added attractions allows us to remain relevant to our competitors and draw visitors from our source markets to our island paradise,” Tyquiengco said.

For those who plan on watching the fireworks show, GVB encourages residents to snap photographs and videos of the fireworks display for a chance to win $150 as part of the holiday edition of the weekly #InstaGuam contest.

Residents are reminded to be safe and stay out of the water, as swimming is not advisable between Ypao Beach and Hyatt on New Year’s Eve.