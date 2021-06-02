Fireworks, memorials, herd immunity to mark 77th Liberation Day

Fireworks displays will light up the skies on the night of July 21 to mark Guam's 77th Liberation Day, while mayors' offices will host Liberation-related commemorations with a limit of up to 100 people at each event to comply with pandemic restrictions.

The annual Liberation fireworks displays were canceled last year because of high COVID-19 cases at the time, but with much of the pandemic restrictions lifted since, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said there will be Liberation Day fireworks this year.

Jeff Sanchez, owner of ShowPro Pyrotechnics, on Tuesday confirmed they have been tapped by the Guam Visitors Bureau for the July 21 fireworks displays.

The fireworks will be set up in more than one location but these locations were still being finalized as of Tuesday, he said.

"We are extremely excited to do this for the community. It will help our morale, lift our spirits and will give the community a celebration to look forward to that is safe," Sanchez told The Guam Daily Post.

He said he's been working with the governor's office and GVB for quite sometime now on this year's Liberation fireworks.

July 21 marks the 77th anniversary of Guam's liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II.

The governor said July 21 could also mark Guam's liberation from COVID-19, when the island achieves 80% herd immunity or when at least 109,081 vaccine-eligible individuals have been fully vaccinated by then. Some 81,000 have so far been fully vaccinated.

Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico on Tuesday said a simple memorial service and Mass will be held on July 19 to honor those who were killed in the Fena Cave massacres in Agat during the war.

"We will follow the protocols since social gatherings are limited to 100 people. Prior to the pandemic, we were carrying three busloads of people for the visit to the caves, and that's about 200 people. We still won't be able to do that this year but we will have much simpler ceremonies," he said.

Barrigada Mayor June Blas said the Kalaguac memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on July 9. The site, now part of the international airport, was the location of a Japanese military airfield that thousands of CHamoru men, women and children were forced to build during the war.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco said a "very simple" memorial ceremony will be held in early July to remember the establishment of the Fifth Service Marine Corps depot in Maite, which shaped the lives of many right after the war.

Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig said the mayors who traditionally host memorial ceremonies will continue to do so, and he will request a confirmed list and details from them at the Wednesday meeting of mayors and vice mayors.

For the second year in a row, there will be no Liberation Day Parade and carnival this year, officials said.

Adelup is planning to host later this week a press conference about 77th Liberation events.