Fireworks scheduled for New Year's Eve

A 10-minute fireworks show will light up Hagåtña Bay on New Year’s Eve, as a celebration of the island’s “progress.”

“We are happy to illuminate our skies with the same hopeful spark we have in our hearts for a brighter year ahead,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “This time a year ago, social gatherings were limited to five people, and for the first time, the pandemic forced us to cancel our annual fireworks show. The return of this tradition is a celebration of our people’s progress.”

Residents are also encouraged to take advantage of the ongoing Electric Winter Wonderland holiday light show at the Skinner Plaza in Hagåtña, which continues through Jan. 8, 2022. Special light shows will be featured in 30-minute intervals every Thursday to Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio also encouraged residents to stay mindful of public health guidelines.

“As we turn another year, we want to remind everyone to continue doing what is necessary to protect those we love, to include practicing the three Ws and getting vaccinated or boosted, ” said Lt. Governor Tenorio. “With these sustained measures and our community’s caring nature, we are optimistic that our island will welcome a better year despite the challenges in front of us.”

The New Year’s Eve Fireworks show is presented by The Office of the Governor of Guam, The Guam Museum Foundation, Guam Visitors Bureau, Guam Economic Development Authority, PBS Guam, Port User’s Group, Matson Navigation Company, CTSI Logistics Guam, Cabras Marine Corporation, Seabridge Inc., Guam Shipyard, Norton Lily International Inc., IP&E, Bank of Guam, KUAM, Calvo’s Insurance, The Guam Daily Post, K-Stereo, GTA Teleguam, Community Corporation, Megamix, GFS Group, Guam Premier Outlets, Coast360 Federal Credit Union, AM Insurance, Black Construction Guam, Cherry Vision and Hit Radio 100.