Firing of emergency operations center director challenged; racial bias alleged

Office of Civil Defense Administrator Charles Esteves is challenging the termination of a planner at Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, arguing that the firing was done unlawfully and that actions against the employee appeared retaliatory.

The planner, Leo Espia, also was the director of the Emergency Operations Center and was terminated in late April as a result of charges stemming from cybersecurity concerns involving his reported use of personal devices and emails while working at the agency.

Homeland Security Advisor Samantha Brennan issued the final adverse action and termination on April 26. But several days later, on May 9, Esteves submitted a memorandum to the Human Resources Division at the Department of Administration, requesting that the adverse action be revoked.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The homeland security advisor does not have disciplinary authority, making Brennan's termination of Espia unlawful, Esteves wrote. The head of OCD holds the disciplinary authority, he added. Moreover, after reviewing the documents and timeline of the case, Esteves stated that Brennan's actions toward Espia appeared retaliatory.

Brennan reportedly disabled Espia's badge and access to the GHS/OCD facility, instructed staff not to talk to Espia and directed a law enforcement officer to check up on him at a clinic where he was being treated to obtain information, which Esteves said was not just a waste of resources but a potential violation of the federal health privacy law.

"There are multiple complaints related to Samantha's toxic leadership style and personality, the hostile work environment she created, and her actions against Leo," Esteves stated.

Bias against Filipinos alleged

His memorandum included incident reports expressing concern that Brennan had undermined employees, contradicted herself, discriminated against Filipino employees and showed favoritism, among other allegations.

Three Filipinos at the agency were discriminated against, according to the memo submitted. As an example, Brennan questioned leave requests for being sick or experiencing car trouble, but approved leave for a non-Filipino who wanted to get a haircut, according to documents filed with the CSC.

The Guam Daily Post called Brennan for comment Sunday about the allegations in the Civil Service case. She declined to comment.

Before being named homeland security advisor, Brennan had served as the director of the Department of Corrections. Her tenure had been a rocky one, having seen criticism over working conditions at the prison. Brennan resigned from the directorship in November 2019, and later took on the role of homeland security advisor in October 2021.

Esteves stated in his May 9 memorandum to DOA that as the disciplinary authority, he will conduct an inquiry on the claims against Espia after returning from military leave, in June, but also said he was troubled by the actions taken against Espia. Esteves said Espia had worked 20 years at Civil Defense and otherwise has a respectable reputation in the emergency management community and a clean record.

The matter has made its way to the Civil Service Commission, where Espia appealed the termination. A status call was held May 11. Assistant Attorney General Donna Lawrence represented GHS/OCD.

CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller said he received an email indicating management was withdrawing the final adverse action against Espia, seemingly referring to a letter Esteves sent that morning containing the DOA request to revoke the termination.

Lawrence said management was not withdrawing the adverse action and asked who submitted the email, as it would cause her "great concern." Miller confirmed the email came from Esteves, who also attended the virtual status call. Lawrence said she was representing management and that Esteves was not a party in the case. She repeatedly objected to Miller questioning Esteves during the call, resulting in a warning from the administrative law judge.

"Mr. Miller, this is a violation of due process, what you're doing," Lawrence said.

Esteves said he was Espia's supervisor in the agency. Another status call is scheduled for May 18.

The adverse action states that Espia committed an unauthorized breach of the Government of Guam Wide Area Network by installing a privately owned server within the system without prior authorization from the agency or the Office of Technology.

He is also accused of making false statements, insubordination, forwarding work mail to his personal email account and allowing confidential information to be accessed via "an unknown and unsecure person/private file-sharing protocol server and also by storing or accessing the information via a web or cloud-based server.

Espia has stated that the server does not belong to him, but was set up years ago by a GHS/OCD employee. GHS/OCD management and staff, including Esteves, are aware of the server, it is not a secret, as alleged, Espia stated.