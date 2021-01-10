Firms cut legal fees by $2K in church bankruptcy ahead of hearing

Two law firms in the Archdiocese of Agana's two-year-old bankruptcy case reduced their legal fees by $2,162.50, ahead of a court hearing on the latest interim fee applications.

The fourth interim fee applications from law firms now amount to about $478,400.

The archdiocese's bankruptcy marks its second year this month. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection is aimed at reorganizing the church's finances, and compensating nearly 300 Guam clergy sex abuse survivors while also keeping all Catholic schools and parishes open.

The bankruptcy has so far racked up some $4.38 million in attorneys' and real estate professionals' fees, inclusive of amounts that the court ordered the archdiocese to pay.

Minnesota-based Stinson LLP, counsel for the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, including Guam clergy sex abuse survivors, said it agreed to reduce its request for compensation by $1,000 "to correct billings by multiple attorneys who performed the same task."

With the reduction, the fees in Stinson's fourth interim application went from $202,002 to $201,002.

This is based on the law firm's latest court filing in the bankruptcy case.

Elsaesser Anderson Chtd., the Idaho-based counsel for the archdiocese, also notified the court that it is reducing its proposed legal fees by $1,162, for a new proposed amount of $114,848 inclusive of fees and costs.

The archdiocese's counsels said the reduction is based on "consensual adjustments and revisions agreed to after inquiries made by the U.S. Trustees' Office."

There are other law firms representing the archdiocese and the creditors that requested payment for compensation.

The latest billings cover Aug. 1, 2020 through Nov. 30, 2020.