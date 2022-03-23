The Department of Administration is hoping to process applications for a $300 pandemic check within one or two days, as thousands have submitted their request for another round of federally funded financial relief.

As of Monday, about 11,300 applications have been received for the revived Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao, according to Bernadine Gines, deputy director of DOA, the department that is administering this and other pandemic aid programs from either the federal or local governments.

About 60,000 households are estimated to be eligible for the grant, due to expanded income caps. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she initiated the new round of aid to help assist with rising costs, specifically gas prices.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Keep in mind with the 11,300 – that's what is received. We are still verifying duplicates and we expect to have (some), simply because as we're reading emails, folks are saying, ‘I'm sending it here, but I've also applied online.’ So we're, going to have to scrub through that, which is expected. And our team has already been going through that,” she told The Guam Daily Post.

While initial screening, like identifying duplicate applications, may take some time, 500 residents have been deemed eligible for their benefit. Gines said the first batch of payments should be going out as soon as next week, and by the end of March at the latest.

“We are readying that batch and hopefully increasing the number of payments that go out,” she said.

Gines also clarified that DOA has finalized its criteria of what constitutes a “household” that is only eligible for a single, $300 check.

Residents who live at the same address are able to receive their own financial aid as long as they are not considered a member of the same “household” as another applicant.

According to Gines, people cohabitating are not considered in the same household if they are not claimed as a dependent on someone else’s application, and they are not:

The spouse of a person who has also applied.

A child under the age of 22 of a person who has also applied.

A dependent who is elderly or has disabilities.

Individuals who purchase and prepare meals together for home consumption.

“But you are attesting there (to the accuracy of your statements), there’s that portion that you have to check,” Gines said, referring to parts of the application that require an applicant swear under penalty that the information they are giving is true and correct. “Let’s say you say John and Mary are roommates who live in the same dwelling, but they both claim they don't share meals. So based on the definition, they're not a household, they’re two separate households, so they can both apply separately.”

Gines said this may also open up more financial aid to those who live in homes with multiple families or generations of the same family, but that staff have been prepared to conduct quality control checks to identify potential fraud.

Missing Social Security cards

Another accommodation made to applicants is allowing alternative forms of providing one’s Social Security number.

In lieu of a Social Security card, applicants can submit documents such as: an income tax form that has been filed; W-2 forms; paycheck stubs or retirement benefit statements that show the full Social Security number and Medicaid cards, Gines said.

“So it has to be a state or employer issued document. If there's, other concerns and individuals do call and or they come by the office, our team will take a look at the documents and advise whether they will work.”

Applications for Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao will be accepted through April 15.