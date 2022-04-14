First batch of $300 financial aid to households released

The first batch of payments giving qualified households $300 each in financial relief under the federal government-funded and locally run Prugrảman Salảppè Ayudon I Taotao has been released, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

To date, more than $1 million has been issued to 3,350 households.

Payments were made by check or direct deposit. Recipients who opted for direct deposit to their bank accounts will receive a notification via postal mail.

“We are focused on helping our people deal with the rising gas prices and rallied our public assistance resources to be able to provide direct aid as soon as humanly possible,” said acting Gov. Josh Tenorio. “With increased access through online applications and expanded eligibility to reach more working individuals and households, we are reassured that thousands of our people are receiving the support they need.”

(Daily Post Staff)