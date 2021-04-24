First batch of rent relief payments processed

The Department of Administration Emergency Rental Assistance program this week processed the first batch of payments totaling $122,186 for 25 applicants who need help paying rent and utilities.

The program also transmitted $183,176 to 33 qualified applicants. All financial assistance payments are made directly to landlords and utility agencies.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury awarded $33.6 million to the government of Guam to assist Guam’s rental households. The newly established program began accepting tenant pre-applications on March 3 and received 2,600 applications during the first cycle from March 3 to 26.

The ERA program provides renters affected by COVID-19 with rent, rental arrears, utilities, and utility arrears assistance for up to 15 months. The grant will not cover rent, rent arrears, utilities, or utility arrears prior to March 13, 2020.

To date, 1,900 applications out of the 2,600 received have been reviewed, with 1,182 deemed pre-eligible, 623 ineligible and 95 incomplete.

On May 3, the pre-application forms will be available for download again on the Department of Administration website, www.DOA.guam.gov.

Hard copies of the pre-application forms will be available at the village mayors’ offices, according to the Administration Department.