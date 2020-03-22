Early this morning, Guam had its first COVID-19 related death.

The 68-year-old woman died at 1:30 a.m. at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The woman was one of Guam's first COVID-19 patients. She was admitted to GMH on Sunday, March 15 and remained in isolation throughout the week.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her chief medical advisors, Dr. Mike Cruz and Dr. Joleen Aguon, urge everyone to stay home, exercise good hygiene, wash your hands, and practice social distancing by maintaining a physical distance of six feet between yourselves and others. Though these measures are not dramatic, they are the most effective things we can do to combat the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

Leon Guerrero also met with her Physicians Advisory Group, a group of bipartisan community physicians committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19 through coordination and expert advice, according to the Joint Information Center.

DPHSS, along with health care providers, various Government of Guam agencies, and our military counterparts are working tirelessly to work toward containment of the spread of the virus. Currently, the hospital staff that cared for the patient, and any COVID-19 confirmed patients, are on a strict monitoring system, checking in regularly with updates regarding any signs or symptoms. Health officials will continue to screen all who have come in contact with COVID-19 confirmed patients, officials stated.

Medical Triage Hotline Numbers for COVID-19

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including coughing, shortness of breath and fever, officials ask you to call your healthcare provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline Phone Numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians:

● (671) 480-7859

● (671) 480-6760/3

● (671) 480-7883

● (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

These numbers are operational daily, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and are limited to medical-related inquiries only.