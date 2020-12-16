First COVID-19 shots arrive

Guam's first batch of COVID-19 shots arrived Tuesday and the first immunization could take place in two days.

The first shipment, transported on a United Airlines special flight, contains 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"We are the first territory to receive the vaccine," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who stood at the tarmac with other government of Guam officials as the flight touched down.

The governor thanked federal agencies for the shipment which arrived within 24 hours of the rollout stateside.

Public Health plans to begin vaccinations on Thursday at Okkodo High School in Dededo, where the school cafeteria and gymnasium will be set up as a temporary vaccination clinic, the Joint Information stated.

DPHSS has partnered with the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority and the Guam Regional Medical City to administer the first doses of the vaccines to those identified under the Phase 1 priority group.

DPHSS will distribute vaccines to both GMHA and GRMC, which will administer doses to their respective staff members who have been pre-identified to receive the first doses.

Front-line health care workers and senior citizens in a group home setting will take priority.

If there will be extra shots, first responders such as firefighters and police officers will have their shots.

The governor and lieutenant governor, who both had COVID-19, are not expected to get immunized from the first batch of doses.

Some of the reactions ranged from hope to excitement and hesitation.

"We’re very hopeful because now we have another tool in our arsenal to respond to COVID-19," said Arthur San Agustin, director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, in a video production the governor's office released.

The Guam Daily Post was not notified of the arrival of the vaccines. Instead, the governor's office brought its own video production crew to the tarmac.

"This is all about helping to flatten the curve and to protect our people so that the light is at the end of the tunnel," said Annette Aguon, a point of contact on the COVID-19 vaccine with Public Health.

'Bring back some form of normalcy'

Dr. Ramel Carlos, a board-certified neurologist, pediatrician and a diplomate of the American Board of Disability Analysts, looks forward to getting a COVID-19 shot.

"I am very excited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine soon!" Carlos stated, voicing confidence the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have an efficacy of more than 90%.

"I am certain that the benefits exceed their potential risks," Carlos stated. "I am going to take the vaccine not only to protect myself but to protect others," Carlos stated.

Carlos stated he's "highly confident that this vaccine will somehow bring back some form of normalcy in our lives and start to unburden our overstretched health care system and burned-out health care workers."

"I will definitely encourage my staff and family to be in line as well to get the COVID-19 vaccine," Carlos stated.

Dr. Thomas Shieh, president of the Guam Medical Association, encouraged those who are considering taking the shots to be well informed.

“This is a new vaccine platform and is the first utilizing mRNA to challenge the human body to react and used in (emergency-use) fashion," Shieh stated.

The vaccine doesn't have a long history yet, Shieh stated, "so we have to really just trust the (Food and Drug Administration)."

"The key is full disclosure – full, well-informed consent prior to giving it to a patient," Shieh stated. "Think of it as a big experiment in vaccination and you are a participant. No matter if you take it or not, please make sure you continue to follow the 3Ws.”

Wearing a mask, washing hands, and watching one's distance are the 3 Ws to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

12 new cases

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 484 tests performed on Monday. Three cases were identified through contact tracing. Three cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 7,149 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 119 deaths.