First COVID-19 shots could arrive this week

Guam's first COVID-19 vaccine shipment could arrive this week.

That countdown is based on local and federal projections.

On Sunday, Army Gen. Gustave Perna, head of the federal government's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, announced the first shipments go out Monday.

The vaccine, he predicted, would arrive at 145 sites, mostly large hospital systems, on Monday, with another 425 sites receiving their supply Tuesday. The final 66 of the 636 locations poised to receive doses in the first round of Pfizer shipments would receive their supply Wednesday, Perna said, as reported in The Washington Post.

As experts gave the final sign-off, boxes were being packed and loaded with the vaccine, Perna said. The cargo would begin moving Sunday morning from Pfizer's manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to FedEx and UPS hubs nationwide, he said.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services expects the island's first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive three to five days after shipping out.

It's unclear which of the three shipment batches Guam's would fall under.

"We are not sure when they would begin the actual shipment, but it can take anywhere from three to five days," stated Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokeswoman.

Guam placed an order for 3,900 doses Dec. 4, with additional follow-up doses. The Pfizer vaccine requires a follow-up shot within 21 days of the first one.

Guam's next order will be placed Dec. 18, Carrera stated.

Health care workers and the elderly at St. Dominic's Senior Care Home will be among the first recipients.

An earlier poll of Guam health care workers showed about 70% are confident enough to get the vaccine this early. For those who hesitate getting the COVID-19 shots this soon, the concern has been potential side effects, Post files show.

Latest fatality

Guam's 118th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

The patient was a 69-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

"Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I send her family and friends our deepest condolences and sympathies," stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "May you find peace and comfort during this most difficult time."

Risk score 4.2 or below for 2 weeks

Guam had 16 new cases of COVID-19 out of 692 tests conducted on Saturday.

Here's Guam's COVID Area Risk Score over the last two weeks – all below the 5.0 level the government of Guam considers ideal:

• Dec. 13: 1.6

• Dec. 12: 1.6

• Dec. 11: 1.6

• Dec. 10: 1.5

• Dec. 9: 1.5

• Dec. 8: 2.1

• Dec. 7: 2.1

• Dec. 6: 2.0

• Dec. 5: 2.0

• Dec. 4: 2.0

• Dec. 3: 2.1

• Dec. 2: 3.4

• Dec. 1: 3.9

• Nov. 30: 4.2

The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.