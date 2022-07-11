The second phase of an unprecedented effort to produce underwater maps of Guam’s coral reefs has been completed.

The University of Guam said in a press release that the initiative is part of a partnership between UOG and the University of Miami, using NASA technology to create 3D maps and reveal what lies beneath the surface.

“The project has placed Guam at the global forefront for having the highest resolution and most accurate coral reef maps in the world,” UOG stated in its release.

Lead researchers include Ved Chirayath, formerly of NASA, and currently with the University of Miami, and Romina King from UOG. Participants used advanced sensing technology and local resources to produce the map of Guam’s “priority” coral reefs down to the centimeter.

Data and maps from the effort, UOG said in the release, will highlight critical information that will help an overall assessment of the health of the reefs. This can include the rate of bleaching events, the success of coral restoration efforts over time, and how reef structures are affected by climate change and human activity.

According to UOG, Chirayath was previously the director of the NASA Ames Research Center Laboratory for Advanced Sensing and now works at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science as a professor, is director of the Aircraft Center for Earth Studies and is a National Geographic explorer.

“This unprecedented precision mapping is made possible through ‘fluid lensing,’ which I developed, that cuts through the distortion of ocean waves and provides clear images of shallow marine habitats from above,” said Chirayath, who invented the fluid lensing remote sensing technology while obtaining his doctorate in aeronautics and astronautics at Stanford University. “With this technology, we can build upon what we know about Guam’s reefs through a new perspective and provide technical assistance to the managers who help protect them.”

The project is primarily funded through a grant from the Department of the Interior Coral Reef Initiative, UOG stated. It is administered by the Bureau of Statistics and Plans.

Other funders and partners include NASA, UOG, the University of Miami, the Guam Department of Agriculture, the Pacific Island Climate Adaptation Science Center, NASA Guam EPSCoR, NASA Guam Space Grant, and the National Park Service.

“Our coral reef ecosystems feed and protect our island community as well as support our economies. In return, we must do what we can to preserve them,” stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who was recently presented with the progress of the mapping project. “I am hopeful that the products that come out of this project will be instrumental in managing our coral reefs and determining the best courses of action for preventing or mitigating any harm that comes to them.”

Chelsa Muna-Brecht, director of the local agriculture department and manager of the DOI grant, said the agency is excited for the outcomes of the project and its ability to show a new perspective of Guam’s reefs.

“The products from this project will prove to be a vital resource for our local community-based management and coral reef habitat restoration work,” she said.

Yearslong process

For about a month, a team of drone pilots and volunteer free divers collected photographic images to survey and map three of Guam’s marine preserves: Tumon Bay, Piti Bomb Holes and the Achang Reef Flat. Data also was gathered for “other sites of interest,” including Sharks Cove and Ague Cove.

According to UOG, the images collected are to be processed and rendered in order to create the desired high-accuracy maps. The maps, set to be at “centimeter-scale” are able to show some of the sea creatures that dwell in those habitats.

“We were able to map more than we initially planned for this particular field campaign, which we are proud of,” King said.

King, an associate professor of geography at UOG with a doctorate in the field, is also the local university’s lead for PI-CASC and serves as associate director of NASA Guam Space Grant at UOG.

“This work has not only been a service to our coastal reef ecosystems, but also to local capacity-building. By training more drone pilots, we will be able to do more of these excursions and eventually map most of Guam’s coastal marine habitats. We are grateful to Dr. Chirayath for lending his resources to provide much-needed data for our island community.”

The project’s initial phase began in 2019, when the island was introduced to the “fluid lensing” technology that helps with the accuracy of underwater maps such as Guam’s. Accurate images of coral reefs will, in turn, help research and conservation efforts.

“Fluid lensing removes the turbulent, wave-like motions that form naturally in the ocean, in order to create a crystal-clear image of what lies underneath the surface. The sensors use the water surface as a way to magnify the coral through a series of shots over a period of time,” UOG stated previously about the technology.