Get ready for a transformational and unique live experience during the first-ever Ina Well Fest event set for this summer.

"Ina Well Fest is going to be a first of its kind. It's going to be a holistic wellness festival," said Livia Marati, founder of the Ina Wellness Collective. "The goal is to bring together the health and wellness community under one roof, which really hasn't been done before in this capacity."

Marati has been on a health journey of her own that took her to more than 30 countries to experience and understand how different cultures pursue a life well-lived.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The certified yoga instructor and a certified holistic health and wellness coach returned to Guam in 2020 when the pandemic struck.

She shared why now is more important than ever to share all she's learned with the rest of the community.

"I think part of the byproduct of launching a business during the pandemic, and having health and wellness be front and center and on a lot of people's minds, is also seeing just how unwell our community is when it comes to underlying health conditions, and when it comes to mental health," she said. "It became really apparent to me pretty quickly that an event like this and with the mission that it has, Guam is ready for it right now. So that's why I decided to bring it to life earlier than expected. I would describe it as part wellness retreat, part festival, part conference. ... It's not just exercise. It's not just food. It's not just self-care. It's looking at the holistic approach to health and wellness, and that is going to be the main differentiator."

The one-day event will be held June 25 at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon.

It will include vendors promoting health and wellness, as well as live music and guest speakers.

Tickets go on sale April 22. For more information, visit inawellfest.com.