Five Guam residents completed a four-week Navy Security Guard Training Course to become the first police officers hired to work at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, the Navy stated in a press release.

Anton Aguon, of Agat; Austin Benavente, of Agat; Jeff Chargualaf, of Talofofo; Erano Cortez, of Dededo; and Samantha Santos, of Barrigada, graduated on July 6.

The police officers were hired in May to serve at MCB Camp Blaz’s Provost Marshal Office, which provides physical security and law enforcement services for the installation, according to a military article.

“Overall, it’s pretty good training,” Benavente said. “The instructors have a lot of knowledge and experience. Coming here, I can learn from people who have much more experience than I do.”

The oleoresin capsicum training was one of the most memorable experiences for Benavente. “Going through the stations and trying to stay in the fight while pepper-sprayed was difficult,” he stated with laughter.

In addition to the desire to help others, the graduates all share a strong sense of camaraderie. “It’s more than that. It’s more like being family. I want you to go home to your family and I hope you do the same for me. You know, taking care of each other,” said Chargualaf. “It’s more than just working together.”

Graduating from the Navy Security Guard Training Course is the first step new officers are required to complete during the initial training pipeline.

The course introduced the officers to military law enforcement, evidence handling, risk management, unarmed self-defense, and mechanical advantage control holds. Additionally, each officer qualified with the M9 pistol, M500 shotgun, and M4 carbine during training, according to the release.

New officers must also receive on-the-job training and complete the 12-week Uniform Police Training Program course before they are fully qualified and start working.

During the next phase of training, the graduates are headed to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia, to complete the Uniform Police Training Program. The UPTP is an official Federal Law Enforcement Training Accreditation program.

Santos first became interested in becoming a police officer after speaking with an adviser at Guam Community College.

“I just wanted to help people. I became attracted to the idea of becoming a police officer after learning more about the criminal justice program,” she said.

Santos is interested in attending more courses after she finishes her initial training requirements.

FLETA programs adhere to strict professional law enforcement training standards and are officially recognized by federal organizations including the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and U.S. Marshals Service, according to the release.

Aguon, a Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient, still feels a strong desire to protect and serve.

“For the officers here, all of us, this is home for us. Anything we can do to keep our home safe, I think that’s what good people do,” he said.

“Before I joined the Marine Corps, I wanted to be a teacher. Leading others for a good purpose, that’s what really gets me going,” Aguon said. “Since we are the first set of police officers, anyone who gets hired after us is going to look up to us. I want to prepare myself for that so I can teach them in the right way.”

MCB Camp Blaz will continue to hire qualified applicants during the buildup process. Federal jobs offer competitive pay, benefits, and many come with career advancement opportunities, the Navy stated in the release.

Job opportunities include everything from entry-level positions requiring no prior experience to specialized career fields requiring advanced education and years of expertise. Members of the local community are encouraged to apply for positions in their respective career fields, according to the release.

“Everything is new to me because I don’t have a military or police background,” said Cortez. He recommends people interested in working for the federal government work on their resumes and make sure they have clean records. “Be thorough when you work on your resume. They’re looking for experience. And make sure you’re up to date on your bills. You will have a hard time getting hired if you owe a lot of money.”

New openings are listed on the federal government’s official employment website at https://www.usajobs.gov/. Applicants are encouraged to explore the Help Center and become more familiar with the federal hiring process.