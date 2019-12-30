First gentleman to lead newly formed Zero Waste Guam Working Group

The governor has established a working group tasked with creating a Zero Waste master plan.

Executive Order 2019-28, which the governor signed on Dec. 23, notes that such a strategy “presents our community with a great opportunity to protect the environment, save money for taxpayers, create new jobs and business opportunities, and advance the cause of creating a more suitable community.”

It named first gentleman Jeff Cook as Zero Waste Guam Working Group chairman.

Members of the group will include the Guam Environmental Protection Agency director, Bureau of Statistics and Plans director, the Port Authority of Guam general manager, and the Department of Public Works director. The administrator of GEPA's Air and Land Division will serve as the executive director of the group.

“Zero Waste is recognized as one of the quickest, most cost-effective policies to build resiliency in communities and combat the negative impacts of climate change,” the executive order states.

According to the order, Zero Waste is a community-based model that aims to eliminate or minimize landfill disposal by conserving all resources by means of responsible production, consumption, reuse and recovery of products, packaging, and material without burning and with no discharges to land, water, or air that threaten the environment or human health.

The order states that more than 100,000 tons of materials are generated on Guam each year, approximately 85% of which are sent to the landfill. It also notes that a third trash cell at Layon Landfill will cost taxpayers about $30 million and will last about 10 years.

“The lifespan of the landfill can be extended only with effective implementation of waste reduction, recycling, resource recovery, and beneficial reuse programs such as those incorporated in a Zero Waste Strategy,” the order states.