Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bernard Aguon was the first Guam Guardsman to be honored at the Adjutant General Corps Hall of Fame, the Guam National Guard announced in a press release. He was inducted June 15 at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, the Guard said in the release.

The U.S. Army Adjutant General School honored "its very best" during a Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, according to the release.

Aguon, of Ordot, is assigned to the Army National Guard Bureau as the G1 Senior Personnel Advisor. According to the release, he is the first member of the Guam Guard to be honored at the AG Hall of Fame, the Guam Guard said in the release.

Tracing back to 1775, the Adjutant General Corps provides personnel service support by providing human resources services and other types of personnel support, according to the release.

“The Hall honors those who have made positive, lasting and significant contributions that perpetuate the history and traditions of the U.S. Army Adjutant General's Corps. Inductees get a permanent display in the Hall of Honor at the AG School in Fort Jackson,” Aguon said in the release. “My induction was a result of managing the sustainment of and improving the case management process of (The Integrated Personnel Pay System for the Army)."

Aguon said never in his wildest dreams would he have fathomed making such an indelible impression for not only the Army National Guard, but the entire Army.

“None of this, of course, would be possible without the support of my wife and best friend, Jennifer, who has been my sounding board and No. 1 everything throughout my career. Her patience and that of my children Rocco, Rio, Aurora and Andre; my mom Annie and the rest of my family - is what keeps me motivated to perform at such high standards," Aguon said.

He said his nonprofit support network at the Guam Society of America, of which he is president, has played a huge role in his success while working in the nation’s capital.

"My faith and trust in God continues to keep me through good and bad seasons, evidence that an ordinary person like me can do extraordinary things in him," he said. "Finally, thanks to my dad, Larry Aguon, who passed away a few years ago. He instilled a work-hard ethic in me that has contributed to success in all areas of my life. If there was a dedication to this honor, it would be bestowed to him.”