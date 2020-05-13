First Hawaiian Bank donates $150K for food, health care packages for Guam, Saipan

From workers who’ve lost their jobs to those who have been working fewer hours for the last several weeks, if not months, many people on Guam and Saipan are in need of assistance.

To help relieve some of the hardship, First Hawaiian Bank is donating $150,000 for food and health care package distribution on Guam and Saipan, according to a press release.

The Marianas region, like many other communities around the world, has felt the economic pinch caused when businesses and government agencies were closed as part of efforts to protect residents from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Bank officials said nonprofit organizations that help residents with food supply across the region are experiencing exponential increases in demand for food assistance.

To help support these communities, First Hawaiian Bank will donate:

• $50,000 to The Salvation Army Guam Food Bag Program

• $50,000 to Todu Guam Foundation Care Package Program

• $25,000 to Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation Saipan Emergency Food Bank

• $25,000 to Karidat Social Services Saipan Emergency Food Program

Guam

On Guam, The Salvation Army Food Bag Program, which usually distributes 50 food bags per month, is now distributing 20-30 bags of food daily.

“With the high volume of food we are distributing daily, this generous gift will ensure The Salvation Army's ability to continue our efforts for months to come,“ said Maj. Thomas Stambaugh, The Salvation Army Guam Corps officer.

First Hawaiian Bank’s donation will allow Salvation Army Guam to distribute more than 800 food bags to families in need.

Todu Guam Foundation, which does outreach to the most vulnerable low-income families, will use the donated funds to deliver door-to-door care packages containing face masks, hand sanitizers and bars of soap to more than 1,400 families.

“It has become increasingly clear that the transmission of the COVID-19 virus is greatly reduced through intensified hand hygiene measures and the use of face masks,” said Dennis Rodriguez Jr., co- founder of Todu Guam Foundation. “Through the generosity of First Hawaiian Bank, we are committed to working with community partners to help eliminate boundaries to much-needed resources.”

Saipan

Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation and Karidat Social Services on Saipan have also seen the number of recipients requesting food assistance double due to COVID-19.

Rosalyn Ajoste, president of Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation, noted: “The generous donation of $25,000 will go directly to feeding the 500-plus families currently on our wait list, who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.”

Food packages that will be distributed will include rice, canned goods, cereal, milk and fresh vegetables.

Through the Karidat food pantry program, Karidat Social Services will use the donation to purchase gift certificates from Triple J Super Fresh & Truckload Store and Joeten Enterprises, which will be distributed to about 370 families.

“Si Yu'us ma’åse and Ghilisou to First Hawaiian Bank for the donation which will go a long way to help the many families struggling with the loss of income due to this pandemic that has befallen so many,” says Lauri Ogumoro, executive director of Karidat Social Services.

“Our chairman, president and CEO, Bob Harrison, believes in coming together as a community and wanted to help the people of Guam and Saipan who are affected by COVID-19,” said Ed Untalan, Guam/CNMI region manager. “The two $50,000 Guam gifts are also in honor of First Hawaiian achieving its 50th anniversary of serving the Guam community this year. We are grateful to our nonprofit partners who are working to ensure that individuals and families receive food and the basic necessities they need during this pandemic.”