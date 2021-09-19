A Jeju Air flight, the first since the start of the pandemic last year, arrived Saturday afternoon.

The B737-800 aircraft brought over 100 passengers to Guam, according to the Guam Visitors Bureau.

In commemoration of Jeju’s first charter flight, GVB hosted a greeting service in partnership with the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority. The greeting included live music from Joe Guam, while complimentary hand sanitizers were given out to arriving passengers.

“We are happy to welcome back Jeju Air and our visitors that flew into our island paradise today. This is a great example of the tourism industry trying to safely move forward as the world deals with an ongoing pandemic,” said GVB president and CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “As we continue to work hard with all of our travel trade and industry partners, we thank Jeju Air for their renewed commitment to servicing Guam. Biba Korea!”

Another charter flight is anticipated on Sept. 22. Jeju Air is slated to resume regular air service twice a week beginning Oct. 28, according to GVB.