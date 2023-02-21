Judy Castillo was 35 years old when she was involved in a car wreck that would bring decades of back pain and limited her movement.

“I was hit from behind, the bolts on my chair, all four snapped,” she told The Guam Daily Post.

A young adult at the time, she said she didn’t think to get her back checked despite having suffered whiplash from the force of the impact.

“A little whiplash, that was it, so I never followed through. As I got older, I paid the price. I noticed my shoulder was dropped, I couldn’t really walk straight and, as years went by, I started having a lot of pain and saw so many doctors,” she said.

Castillo said she went through various treatments for the back pain, but injections and surgery didn’t work.

“We did the surgery, it felt great, and then it came back with more pain. I was crying; I was upset. I was filled with a lot of Percocets - from five to 10,” she recalled.

Opiates are a common form of treatment for pain, but, according to Dr. Nathaniel Berg, opiates should never be used to manage chronic back pain. He explained that in the past on Guam there weren't many options for patients such as Castillo. But now, that isn't the case, he said.

"Oftentimes, many of the people will became dependent upon opioids. Started out with well-meaning doctors, they're trying to do something for the patient because they didn't have any other choice," Berg said.

But pain management has changed over the last 30 years.

"Now, when we start the pain management program, we prefer, rather than starting opioids, which in general should not have a role for chronic pain for chronic back pain, especially,” Berg said. "We have a large number of different types of injections that we can do, ... also injections that we can do into the joints of the back and the areas where the nerves are coming out. ... It generally works just like the other things, generally, Motrin works, but then there's some patients, it doesn't work.”

Narcotics or opioids help dull the pain, but, according to Berg, the drugs don't do much to relieve the pain.

Surgical options

In instances where medication doesn’t work, sometimes surgery is an option. But surgery also isn’t a cure-all, Berg said.

A small minority of patients who take the surgery route continue to suffer from pain. Castillo was one of those patients for whom back surgery was no longer on the table.

She put her trust in Berg, who has spent the last 30 years on Guam in pain management medicine, to help her with the debilitating pain.

“I had my trust in him and I didn’t know who else to trust in that, he will help me with the pain I was going through,” she said.

The treatment Dr. Berg had in mind was the spinal cord stimulator, a form of neuromodulation technology. It’s been around for 50 years, but Guam was given approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment only in 2019.

The treatment involves the insertion of a small wire into the spinal canal, which applies electrical energy into the spinal cord to relieve pain.

Berg said the treatment can be the only way to deal with low back or neck pain, especially for patients who have had surgery already.

"I worked for 10 years to establish the program. It is a complex program. It involves patients being evaluated for all forms of treatment, seeing the neural surgeons, it involves psychological treatment because we want to make sure that the patient is a good chance of responding,” Berg said.

The technology is now here, along with Dr. Todd Jaffe, a pain management specialist who has performed spinal cord stimulator surgeries for 30 years.

Castillo is the first patient to have gone through the trial on Guam. She proclaimed it a success.

“Dr. Jaffe, he helped. Lord, although it was short, I was relieved, I still had the numbness, tingling in my feet, but, for a second I’m like 'whoa!' Where’s the pain? I still had some, but it was a big relief," Castillo said, recalling how she felt during the trial.

The tension that her body had carried for years was lifted. When she was done with the test run in April, she said, she knew immediately the spinal cord stimulator was her best option for relief.

“When (the pain) came back (after the trial,) Lord have mercy! It came back with a vengeance. I'm like, 'What happened?' And I started crying and I said, 'Help me,'” she recalled. “I didn’t realize how much pain I lived with, I just took it. I didn’t realize how much pain I was holding in and living day by day."

But, because she was the first trial patient, she had to wait for everything to fall into place logistically for the outpatient surgery to proceed further.

'Hard to explain the joy'

When The Guam Daily Post spoke with Castillo, she had undergone surgery a week prior. With the spinal cord stimulator in place, she moved freely as she gestured with her hands.

“I am still feeling a little tingling, but, do you know how long it’s been not to feel the pain and the hurt that I had. Yes, there’s still some pain, but I feel like I am floating,” she said, about relearning how to walk without the pain.

“Now I know what a baby feels like to start their first step. I had to hold onto my husband to balance me because I want to go,” she said. “Even with the surgery, the only thing that’s hurting me is the incision. You can’t feel where he put it, even the battery charger. It’s blending in with my skin. I can touch it (with) no pain, it’s just the incision,” she continued.

Now, she said, she can do things she hasn’t done in years, like cha-cha.

“I couldn’t do the cha-cha and I love to do the cha-cha, but I couldn’t balance. Now, I got my dancing shoes on,” she said proudly before being overwhelmed with emotion. “When it relieves me, it’s like heaven, it's very hard to explain the joy."

Berg, was equally thrilled to see his patient beam with happiness. It made the years of work worth every minute, he said.

“Judy puts the definition of 'patient' (being patient,) in patient. I told her over and over I am working it, I am doing my best. I did not expect that it would take so long. But, Abbott came through …. I am so happy for the community of people that came through to help me keep my promise to Judy,” he said.

Berg partnered with Abbott to bring the spinal cord stimulators, specifically the Proclaim XR, to Guam.

According to Dr. Alan Burton, vice president of medical affairs for Abbott's neuromodulation division, the device helps treat patients with chronic back pain caused by a variety of conditions and diseases.

"It's the ability to apply electrical energy into a patient's spinal cord to alter a chronic neurological condition that the patient has. In most cases, it's chronic severe pain. Often, it's from things like degenerative spine disease, previous spine surgery where there was scar tissue in the spine. And again, majority of cases are around chronic pain. And a lot of that pain is in the spine or following degenerative conditions and/or surgery for those conditions often in the spine or other orthopedic injuries, traumas, surgeries, those type of situations,” Burton said.

The Proclaim XR device is maintenance-free for the patient and was designed with the patient's freedom of use in mind, Burton said.

“With this device, the patient is able to get control of that pain, in some cases, get the pain down to a very tolerable or manageable low level, and we've engineered the device to be very user-friendly. So, patients, it's recharge-free, requires very little interaction on the patient's part,” he said, noting it takes only an hour to recharge.

Patients are selected for the trial by Berg based on the their prior pain management and surgical history, said Burton.

Unlike other surgeries, the patient is able to test the spinal cord stimulator before having it more permanently implanted in the lower back through a small incision.

"Then to do a trial of the procedure to make sure that the patient has a response therapy. And then, when the patient goes through that trial period, they come back sometimes with their family, have a conversation with the doctor and then, together make a decision to go forward for the implant,” Burton said.

The trial period, which is roughly a week, allows the patient to determine if the device works before having to commit to the outpatient surgery, Burton said.