First Mariana Islands coral genetics research underway at UOG Marine Lab

A first-time study on the genetics of corals from the Northern Mariana Islands of Sarigan, Pagan and Maug is ongoing at the University of Guam Marine Laboratory, the university said in a press release.

In May, a research team of four spent 10 days on these islands collecting eight different coral species known for their reef-building ability and ecological importance to other species, UOG said in its release.

The group is now sequencing and analyzing the DNA of the corals to identify if and how coral populations throughout the Marianas archipelago are connected and how resilient they may be to warming waters.

David Combosch is an associate professor of population genomics at UOG and is leading the study.

“We are looking to understand the roles of these northernmost Mariana islands and their coral reefs. Can they act as reserves for the declining reefs around the southern Marianas, or do they, in contrast, depend on our reefs?” said Combosch. “We will be spending months analyzing the data to understand the patterns of genetic diversity, connectivity and adaptations across the islands.”

Combosch is lead researcher of the Island Evolution Lab at the UOG Marine Lab and working with him are James Fifer and his doctoral program adviser from Boston University, assistant professor Sarah W. Davies, as well as assistant professor Sarah Lemer, postdoctoral researcher Héctor Torrado, and graduate biology student Joe Proietti, all with the UOG Marine Lab.

The team can document the genetic diversity of corals on these islands for the first time by analyzing the DNA sequences of these corals, and also can learn about gene flow — or the transfer of genetic material from one population or island to another.

“What we don’t really know is how much and in what direction corals across islands are connected via larvae exchange and interbreeding — or if each island has their own, distinct coral stock,” Combosch said.

If coral populations share DNA across the Marianas, there is greater likelihood that reefs will get what they need to adapt to future ocean conditions.

“Since Guam corals live in generally warmer water than corals on the northernmost Mariana Islands, they might be better adapted to deal with the warmer waters expected as a consequence of global climate change,” Combosch said. “But it may well be the other way around. Occasional pockets of hot water in the northern CNMI could have preconditioned those corals for hotter days. This is one of the things we’re looking into.”

Additionally, the northern corals may be better equipped for more acidic waters, Combosch said, since they have lived for centuries near a volcanic vent inside the Maug caldera, which releases carbon dioxide and has created a more acidic environment.

The team also is conducting heat-stress experiments on two types of corals from Maug, Sarigan, and Pagan — Acropora surculose and Pocillopora meandrina — to see how the same corals from different islands respond.

Northern Marianas College students Subin Cho and Richelle Ramon worked with UOG graduate student Mikay Reuter during an internship last week at the UOG Island Evolution Lab to reproduce the heat-stress experiments for this study and witness the effect of warming waters on Marianas corals.

They also learned about the relationships that corals have with other species in the ecosystem and the other stressors corals face, including pollution and overfishing, that can limit their ability to recover from bleaching events and adapt.

The research project is funded by the UOG Sea Grant program with support from the Guam EPSCoR grant.