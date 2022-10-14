First mediation session scheduled in GovGuam's Ordot dump lawsuit

The government of Guam and the federal government are attempting mediation in the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, known as CERCLA, lawsuit over the former Ordot dump.

Guam sued the U.S. Navy in 2017 as a potentially responsible party for contamination at the dump, which was built by the Navy before World War II for disposal of municipal and military waste.

The first phase of trial was estimated to take place in mid-2023, but the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, in Washington, D.C., where the case currently sits, recently ordered extensions to discovery deadlines and pushed back a post-discovery status conference to January 2024.

The order was based on a joint motion to extend deadlines and reschedule the status conference.

"The government of Guam and the United States of America are engaging in mediation to attempt to fully resolve this case," the August motion stated. "To facilitate the mediation process, the parties respectfully move the court to extend the current deadlines for the close of fact discovery, expert disclosures, rebuttal expert disclosures, and the close of expert discovery; and reschedule the post-discovery status conference in the current scheduling order by approximately six months."

The motion stated that the parties engaged a private mediator from the JAMS organization and had scheduled in-person mediation Oct. 12 in Washington, D.C.

"The goal of the mediation session is to fully resolve this case," the motion added.

An update on whether the in-person session has started is pending.

The motion also stated that the parties had run into disagreements with discovery, but they need not be resolved in order to mediate the case.

The federal government sued GovGuam in 2002 to force the closure of Ordot dump over environmental concerns. The suit was brought under the federal Clean Water Act, where the Department of Defense could not be brought in "to pay their share," Attorney General Leevin Camacho previously said.

Guam has now spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the closure of Ordot dump and the construction of a new landfill.

GovGuam requested that the Navy be held liable for remedial action under CERCLA in its 2017 lawsuit.

The federal government argued that the case should be dismissed, asserting that Guam sued too late.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit acknowledged the "United States deposited dangerous munitions and chemicals at the Ordot dump for decades and left Guam to foot the bill," but said the deadline to sue was in 2007. The clock began when Guam entered a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2004, according to the court.

That decision was appealed in the U.S. Supreme Court, which in May 2021 determined the federal government "remains vulnerable" to a CERCLA suit and remanded the case to trial court at the D.C. District Court.

55-gallon drums 'hunted'

Earlier this year, the OAG called on the public to share stories and information about military waste dumping that took place at Ordot dump. The OAG was also planning to work with Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor Jesse Gogue on setting up in-person outreach.

The mayor said Thursday he's received four to five phone calls from people who remember going to Ordot dump, including one person not from the village. Gogue said he provided them the OAG website address to submit their input.

Gogue said the last time he met with the OAG was about a month ago to take a deposition regarding his experience on Ordot dump.

"When I was growing up at the village, ... the Ordot dump was more of a place to salvage things. And one of the things we often went there for and hunted for was 55-gallon drums. I just remember that there were a couple occasions ... some of those drums actually said 'Property of U.S. Navy," Gogue said. "We'd bring them home and cut them up, use them for troughs for our pigs. Use them to catch water for our animals ... stuff like that."

Gogue said one of the questions asked was whether the drums were from World War II, which he believed probably wasn't the case due to them being in good condition.

"We never really worried about what was in those drums because we would burn them. When we cut them open and use them, we would actually have an open fire and take the drum over an open fire and actually burnt up in the drum before we used it for anything else," the mayor added.