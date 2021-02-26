First night back a mixed bag for bars

For many, the 24th of February was a long time coming.

Phil Roberto, owner of The Venue, told The Guam Daily Post that evening that “290 days of closure out of 365 days a year – no business is designed to run like that.”

The mixed emotions he shared were echoed by other proprietors, employees and patrons who were out on the first day bars were allowed to open since early August – when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero closed these businesses due to a local spike in coronavirus cases on Guam.

Roberto’s establishment is known as a post-workday choice for professionals who work in and near Hagåtña. Just before 7 p.m., the bar was already near the reduced occupancy limit enforced during the current COVID-19 public health emergency. Patrons parked their vehicles at stalls down an adjacent side street, indicating a decent turnout even by pre-pandemic standards.

“I’m very pleased with the crowd that’s here,” he said. “It’s a good mix of GovGuam and the private sector. We’ve got a bunch of the spirits wholesalers here supporting us tonight. Definitely we are humbled by everybody’s presence, especially in the middle of the week, on a Wednesday.”

One repeated point made by Roberto and others: This reopening could have happened sooner.

“If these guidelines were given to us six months ago, or even a year ago, we would have followed it, and we would have done everything we could to maintain the bar and keep it safe for our patrons,” said bartender La’Kiesha Pereda.

Icon in Tumon, where Pereda works, was able to implement social distancing restrictions imposed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, despite the latest guidelines only being released around seven hours before customers were set to arrive. Plexiglas barriers were installed just before doors opened, which allowed Icon to offer live music for its first night, an attraction bar staff said would draw a capacity crowd. Pereda shared that shuttering this industry had an additional impact on the jobs that bars support.

“We also pay performers like the House of Diosa and our bands. It trickles down to the people who work at places like IWS, Titan, or Ambrose. Their hours get cut because we’re not operating, which means they don’t need some staff. So you’re not just affecting they pay of the people who work in the bar,” she said. “I’m grateful for the governor for allowing us to open so that we can show her that we’re capable of following the rules.”

Military personnel still prohibited

The government of Guam allowing bars to reopen won’t necessarily mean all businesses will see an equal economic rebound. It was certainly the case just across Pale San Vitores Road at Old Traditions. Owner Regina Timmermann-Levanas handled reopening night solo – jumping between checking in guests at the front door and mixing drinks for the fifteen people inside. Her turnout was affected by standing orders prohibiting Joint Region Marianas service members from going to bars.

“It’s been awesome to see people again – familiar faces, we missed it. We’re sad to say military is not allowed to come out, the Navy, Air Force. That’s the majority of our customers and those are the people that need a break, too,” she said. “It’s probably going to be a couple of weeks. They just want to just make sure that nobody goes overboard, which I understand. But it’s just a little bit sad because they can go to a restaurant and have a drink, but you can’t go to a bar setting.”

Timmermann-Levanas is among affected residents who have publicly protested the length of their industry’s closure. She is also part of an advocacy group with Thomas Peinhopf, the owner of Tumon bars The Shady Lady and Livehouse. He is currently suing GovGuam, requesting the federal court to strike down executive actions taken by Gov. Leon Guerrero that prohibited certain businesses from operating during the ongoing public health emergency.

“To just disregard an entire group of humans, and not allow them to survive is brutal. It’s wrong. In my opinion, the label essential, nonessential – it’s discriminatory. Who am I to say that your profession is worthless,” he asked. “We can’t just ignore the entire economy and micro-economy. I know Guam can support itself. We’re strong. But we need to be given a chance to do so.”