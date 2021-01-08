First of nearly billion-dollar multiple award contracts announced

The Navy announced Thursday that seven companies have been awarded initial contracts under a broader $990 million multiple-award construction contract, or MACC, over the next five years as part of the agreement between the United States and Japan to relocate nearly 5,000 Marines from Okinawa to Guam.

Two of the seven companies are Guam-based.

Black Construction, the Guam-based subsidiary of Tutor Perini JV, is one of the two.

Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC is the only one among the seven with a local partnership. The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded the $990 million multiple award construction contract.

The work to be performed includes, but is not limited to, work on administrative facilities, barracks/dormitories, dining facilities, ranges, educational facilities, training facilities, roads, streets, site utilities/infrastructure and other base development facilities.

The Government of Japan is funding the nearly billion dollars worth of projects.

"These contract awards are another pivotal step as we continue to build MCBCB," said Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Commanding Officer Col. Bradley Magrath. "The J-011 base administration project will be the new command headquarters for Camp Blaz and we are very excited about this project and our progress with the establishment of Camp Blaz. We would like to thank our team members and partners as we continue to ensure a responsible construction process through extensive joint efforts."

The other joint ventures that are part of the seven are:

• Hensel Phelps-Shimizu Joint Venture;

• Aptim Construction JV, LLC of Alexandria, Virginia;

• Caddell-Nan a Joint Venture of Montgomery, Alabama;

• CWI-Weitz JV of McLean, Virginia; and

• Gilbane SMCC ECC LLC of Concord, California.