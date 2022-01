The Guam Fire Department rushed to a reported trash fire along Route 10 in Chalan Pago this morning only to find what could be human remains.

According to acting spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf a 911 call was reported at 7:18 a.m.

Units arrived on scene at 7:26 a.m. and extinguished the fire, when "possible human remains were discovered," Chargualaf stated.

The Guam Police Department was activated and currently are on scene.

This incident remains under investigation, Chargualaf noted.