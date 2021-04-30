First responders: Driver seriously injured in crash

The driver of a pickup that slammed into a railing Thursday morning was seriously injured.

At 8:01 a.m., the Guam Fire Department received a 911 call that reported a car crash with serious injuries near the Farmers' Co-op. GFD units arrived by 8:05 a.m. and found a man in the vehicle, according to GFD acting spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

Medics administered CPR while they transported the driver to Guam Regional Medical City nearby.

The driver's condition was not available as of press time.

Police initially closed northbound lanes on North Chalan Henry Kaiser Street and West San Antonio Street in Dededo as they were investigating the crash.

The lanes were later reopened.