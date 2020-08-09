First responders receive COVID-19 supplies

Guam agencies in the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 received a shipment of sanitation and protective supplies last week. The supplies were funded by a federal grant which had also been used to acquire emergency vehicles, according to a release from the Bureau of Statistics and Plans.

The Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, Guam Police Department, the Judiciary of Guam, Department of Youth Affairs, Department of Corrections, Port Authority of Guam, and Guam Airport Police received an additional shipment of coronavirus sanitation supplies and personal protection supplies funded under a federal grant earmarked for criminal justice agencies. Among the supplies received during the week were N95 masks, nitrile gloves, rubbing alcohol, alcohol prep pads, duct tape, biohazard trashcans and biohazard trash bags.

The $2.9 million U.S. Department of Justice Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program grant was secured in April by the Bureau of Statistics and Plans. The funding became available as part of CARES legislation to help public safety agencies in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. BSP Director Tyrone J. Taitano stated “The four 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SUVs for GPD and one of the four ambulance for GFD were received in July are now being deployed out into the community to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.

“From the start, our goal has been to fully access this federal funding and get this support into the hands of our first responders as quickly as possible,” Taitano stated.