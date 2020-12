Guam Fire Department units are currently assisting the Guam Police Department with their search for a missing 7-year-old girl.

Avery Sandoval was last seen at about 5 p.m. today at Evelyn Perez Road at Chalan La Chance, Yigo, according to GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly. She was wearing a pink Hello Kitty top and skirt, according to her family.

Officials are asking anyone with information on this case to contact 911.