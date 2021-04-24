Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam rescue units, and HSC-25 helicopters are searching for a missing 55-year-old man at Tanguisson Beach and nearby waters.

The man was last seen on Friday, according to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD acting spokesperson. GFD units were requested at 9:10 a.m. Units arrived at 9:33 a.m.

It was GPD that received a report of a missing person. His whereabouts are unknown. However, family members believe he may have ventured into the waters to dive alone.

“The information we received is that he normally frequents this place and does reef dives,” said GFD Battalion Chief Dean Aguon, who was at the site Saturday morning.