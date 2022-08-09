The U.S. Coast Guard announced Aug. 9 in a press release that the Coast Guard, the Guam Fire Department, the Guam Police Department and the U.S. Navy will conduct a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) in Guam from Aug. 10 through 11.

“This year’s SAREX will entail a coordinated response to an overdue vessel off Tumon. It will include the deployment of floating mannequins and data marker buoys to simulate people in distress. Waterway users are requested to stay clear of the boating area involved during the exercise, designated by the presence of the mannequins, boats, and other assets. It is also requested they refrain from disturbing the figures,” the Coast Guard stated in the release.

According to the Coast Guard release, the exercise will last two days, “including planning, safety and communication meetings and a Wednesday tabletop portion. The full-scale open-water phase will occur on Thursday.”

An incident command post will be established near Matapang Beach by the participants in the exercise. The command post will be active from 11 a.m. Thursday throughout the duration of the exercise. “Access to the beach park may be temporarily limited by the presence of responders. On the water, activity will occur and be visible from shore about a half-mile beyond the reef line in Tumon Bay,” the Coast Guard said in the release.

Outlined in the Coast Guard release were assets involved in this year’s SAREX, including:

• Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Sub-Center and response personnel.

• U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) and crew.

• Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and crew.

• Guam Fire Rescue boat and crew.

• Guam Police Department personnel.

• Naval Base Guam Fire and Emergency Services.

• U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 MH-60S Knighthawk and crew.

“Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam holds SAREXs in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the Compact of Free Association states. They evaluate notification and response procedures and identify shortfalls in communication and coordination of response during SAR incidents. Each agency holds individual capabilities that complement each other’s efforts and bolsters the overall success of the SAR system,” according to the release.

The Coast Guard reminds the general public to “remain vigilant and call 911 to report any possible distress situations, but be mindful of the Thursday on-water activity in Tumon Bay. Coast Guard response capabilities will not be affected by the exercise,” the Coast Guard stated in the release.