The island's first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived on a United flight that arrived Tuesday morning. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio were on the tarmac when the aircraft landed at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority. The flight delivered the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.

Governor's spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the first vaccines will be administered this week.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services placed its first order of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines on Dec. 4 for 3,900 doses. It has been given authorization to place its next order in the next 24 to 48 hours for a minimum of 3,900 doses, the press release states. This number is subject to change.

Additionally, DPHSS has placed its first order of Moderna vaccines, or vaccine B, on Dec. 12, for a total of 3,800 doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory board is scheduled on Dec. 17 to review for endorsement, Moderna's request for emergency use.