Jose G. Unpingco, 74, had his wife to thank for not only for insisting they get vaccinated against COVID-19 but also for entering his name in the Vax N' Win promo that allowed him to win a new car worth $19,834.

"This is the first time I've won something," Unpingco, a Barrigada resident, told The Guam Daily Post after claiming his black 2021 Nissan Versa SR Wednesday afternoon.

Petronilo D. Rodrin, 71, said he was shocked and so thankful for winning the $10,000 cash.

The Dededo resident, who's a father of four and a grandfather of five, said his cash winning will go towards family savings.

Unpingco and Rodrin are the grand prize winners of the Vax N' Win program's week 2 drawings. The governor's office and the Guam Visitors Bureau launched lottery-style program the on June 4 to incentivize residents to get fully vaccinated.

They both got their second dose of the Moderna vaccine on the same day, Feb. 10. Rodrin got his first dose on Jan. 12, while Unpingco got his first dose on Jan. 13.

There are 12 other winners this week, including Jeremy Carganilla Agsalud, who won a $500 cash among minor participants.

There are four more drawings every Wednesday until July 21.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin announced the winners during a brief ceremony at Adelup. They encouraged more residents to get vaccinated not only for themselves, but also for their family and the whole community.

"We heard stories of how you are now hugging your grandchildren and your grandchildren are hugging you back. We now hear stories of families who are all vaccinated, that are now comfortable taking their masks when they are in their bubble," San Agustin said of people who got fully vaccinated.

The governor thanked the Unpingco and Rodrin families "who saw the importance of getting vaccinated not because they wanted to win something."

"But because they wanted to win something for their family in terms of their protection, their safety and the safety of our communities. But they did enter and they did win," the governor said.

Getting more residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will bring Guam closer to its 80% herd immunity goal by the time the island marks its 77th Liberation Day on July 21, officials said.

'Initially hesitant'

Unpingco said he was initially hesitant to get vaccinated because to him, the vaccines were still on a "trial basis."

"But then my wife kept insisting that we better get our shot now before we even get sick. When we get sick, it's gonna be too late so we just got it. I followed her instruction," he said, as he also encourages others to get vaccinated.

Other prize winners for week 2 of Vax N' Win drawing:

Elaine C. Balmonte, $100 gift certificate

Travis C. Benavente, $135 total gift value (Ina Wellness Collective membership, $50, and O Bag purse, $85)

Cathleen K. Peter, $150 in PHR Social Membership card

Melissa Kosashi, $150 in GNC gift bag of multivitamins for adults and kids

Bernadette Ann Onedera, $150 worth of one-night stay at Guam Reef Hotel

Hsiaowei Yu, $400 worth of Mark Tetro bag filled with goodies

Week 2 winners for minors 12 to 17 years old: