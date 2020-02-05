First traffic-related death of the year ruled an accident

An autopsy performed on a 57-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car along Route 10 in Mangilao last month concluded that her death was due to trauma.

Akimine Walter died from the injuries sustained in the Jan. 20 crash.

Her manner of death was ruled accidental, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao. GPD's Highway Patrol Division led the investigation. No arrests were made.

Walter's husband, Thaksu Joseph, said he and his wife were returning to their apartment near the University of Guam, trying to cross the street, when they both were hit by a gray Lexus sedan.

The windshield of the car sustained considerable damage, and its driver was interviewed at the scene.

Joseph was treated at Guam Memorial Hospital, but has difficulty walking due to his injuries from the crash.

Walter's death was the first traffic death of the year.