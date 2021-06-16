First vaccine lottery winners to be announced today

Some 39,000 fully vaccinated individuals entered their names for a chance to win $10,000 cash, a new 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback or eight other prizes in Guam's first COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawing set for this morning.

Once a person wins any of the prizes, their name will be excluded from the succeeding lottery drawing, according to the Guam Visitors Bureau.

The number of entries for today's drawing, however, is just a fraction of the estimated 88,000 who are already fully vaccinated on Guam so far.

GVB and the Office of the Governor launched the Vax N' Win program on June 4, to encourage more people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The goal is to reach 80% herd immunity, or more than 96,000 fully vaccinated, by the time Guam marks its 77th Liberation Day on July 21.

About 8,000 more people need to be fully vaccinated to reach that goal, based on government data. Herd immunity is key to welcoming back tourists and reopening Guam's economy, officials have said.

At 7:21 a.m. today, the first set of winners of the Vax N' Win drawing will be announced and posted on the governor's Facebook page and other social media platforms.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will be announcing the names of the grand prize winners, according to GVB spokesperson Josh Tyquiengco.

"7:21 is intentional and notes Guam's Liberation Day, July 21st," he said.

The announcement of winners for the succeeding drawings will be at 7:21 a.m. every Wednesday, but the winners of the final drawing on July 21 will be announced at 7:21 p.m.

"The process for the drawing has been mapped out. Names will be drawn at random using a platform called Woorise, and will be verified by the Department of Public Health and Social Services," Tyquiengco said.

What's going to be won today by those age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated?

A new 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage Hatchback worth $16,995 purchased at Guam Auto Spot

$10,000 cash

Marc Tetro bag valued at $400

One-night stay at Guam Reef Hotel valued at $150

PHR Social Membership Card valued at $150

For fully vaccinated individuals 12 to 17 years old, the prizes this week are:

iPhone 12 mini valued at $799

$500 cash

Gift card prize package (Foot Locker, Outback Steakhouse and Red Lobster) valued at $130

Silver Guam seal pendant valued at $100

O bag purse valued at $85

Each winner will also receive a T Galleria by DFS shopping bag, and SK II sample sets while supplies last.

"The Office of the Governor and Guam Visitors Bureau thank the following sponsors for this week's prizes: T Galleria By DFS, Vince Jewelers, PHR Ken Corp., DKSH Guam Inc. dba Time & Style by Caronel, Guam Reef Hotel, Triple J Guam, Micronesia Mall and Talent Basket," GVB said.

GVB officials, during a committee meeting Tuesday afternoon, said there are still chances to join the Vax N' Win program, either by getting the two-dose vaccine or the single-dose vaccine.

"Fully vaccinated Guam residents that decide to participate in the Vax N' Win promo only need to submit their entry information once at visitguam.com/vax," GVB said.