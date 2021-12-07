Vincent Santos, 49, and his wife Stephanie, 40, walked just a few minutes from their house to the Barrigada community center to get their Pfizer booster shot on Thursday.

"It's convenient not only for us but for many of the residents here, including the elderly," the husband said, as they waited for the 15-minute post-vaccination observation to end.

Guam's first village-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic that covers nearly the entire family – from children 5 years old to their grandparents – was "fully booked" and the response from the community was good, Barrigada Mayor June Blas said.

The village clinic was initially for 75 slots, but this was later increased to accommodate more residents who wanted to get their first or second dose, or their booster shot.

"It was fully booked prior to Thursday, but we told residents to still come because they won't be turned away. Our goal is to get as many families vaccinated as possible. We're happy that many showed up here in Barrigada," Blas said.

The Barrigada clinic ended up vaccinating 96 residents, from children to the elderly, as of 6 p.m. This is based on the numbers from Department of Public Health and Social Service spokesperson Grace Bordallo. Of the 96 who showed up, 66 received booster shots and 16 got pediatric shots, Bordallo said.

For the Santos family, of Barrigada, the waning efficacy of the vaccines after several months and the threat from a new variant of concern, omicron, prompted them to get their booster shot.

"We're also planning to visit our son in San Diego for Christmas so having a booster shot should help us protect ourselves more. Actually, even if we're not traveling, we'd still get the booster anyway because we believe in what the vaccine does to protect families," the father said.

Their 12-year-old daughter, who's also fully vaccinated, tagged along with them.

Seated beside them was Lolita S. Aguon, 81, who also lives close by the vaccination site.

Aguon said she believes her full vaccination by early this year helped her get through the pandemic without catching the virus.

"I reluctantly got the first shot in December," she said. "But I'm glad I got vaccinated. They also said I better get the booster shot so I did. So far I feel good."

When Carmen Millinchamp, 68, found out about the family vaccination in her own village, she immediately told her friend, Evelyn Concepcion, 59, so they got their booster shots together. They were walk-ins.

"To be safe, I wanted to get the booster shot so I'm glad it's here. We don't know who's got COVID so you just have to make yourself safe," Millinchamp said.

Ahmed Midhadi, 67, who's visiting a family member on Guam, said he booked an appointment when he learned about the village vaccination, so he could get his booster shot.

Today, the vaccination will be held at the Asan-Maina Mayor's Office, mostly for Asan-Maina and Piti residents, from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

DPHSS has partnered with the Guam National Guard, Federal Emergency Management Agency nurses, the Mayors' Council of Guam, and the governor's office to hold the village-based family clinics at different villages this month.

On Thursday night, DPHSS and its partners provided 30 booster and pediatric shots at the Skinners Plaza in Hagåtña during the opening of the electric winter wonderland Christmas display.

This was followed by 120 booster and pediatric shots at the Mongmong-Toto-Maite family village clinic on Friday.

Meanwhile, the government announced that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House will close on Dec. 15.