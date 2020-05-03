First virtual Supreme Court of Guam appellate argument held on Law Day 2020

The Judiciary of Guam held appellate arguments on the Palmer v. Marianas Stones Corp. case via Zoom video conference on Friday, which also happened to be Law Day.

The online conference allowed Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido, Associate Justice Katherine Maraman and Associate Justice Robert J. Torres to interact with attorneys as they presented their respective clients' arguments while also adhering to current social distancing policy necessary to protect public health during the current emergency.

Marianas Stones is appealing the lower court’s ruling that the company pay Urunao resident Roseana Palmer for the use of her property to extract minerals as per a lease agreement entered into by the two parties.

Palmer sued for breach of contract after Marianas Stones stopped paying her when the company was denied a federal permit needed to gain access to the property.

The case has been ongoing for almost seven years.

The attorney for Marianas Stones, Peter Perez, is asking for the judgment by the trial court to be vacated and the award of a new trial.

During the hearing, he argued Marianas Stones was denied the right to present certain defenses in court. He said the company entered into the agreement with Palmer for an express purpose, which the company was unable to complete due to the denial of a federal permit.

Attorney Genevieve Rapadas argued on behalf of Palmer.

“This case was a singular, simple case of breach of contracts, Your Honors,” Rapadas said. She said the defense has thrown repeated tactics “at the wall hoping something would stick.”

She asked for the trial court's judgment to be affirmed.

“Your Honors, the record is clear on what happened and when during the last almost seven years,” Rapadas said, addressing the panel.

Carbullido said the court will take the matter under advisement and thanked the participants before adjourning.

“You have shown the court and the bar that we are fully capable of conducting business and evolving,” Carbullido said.

Law Day

The hearing fell on Law Day 2020, which commemorates the role and importance of law in the nation, and was livestreamed for the viewing public.

“The rollout of our first virtual Supreme Court arguments could not have happened at a more appropriate date,” said Carbullido. “Every year on May 1 for the past at least 10 years, we have celebrated the role of law in our society and we have sought to cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal profession.”

The theme for Law Day 2020 is “Your vote, your voice, our Democracy: The 19th Amendment at 100."

This year also marks the centennial anniversary of a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right of citizens to vote regardless of gender.

“The women’s suffrage movement forever changed America, expanding representative democracy and inspiring other popular movements for constitutional change and reform,” Carbullido said.

The island’s highest court joined more than 30 state supreme courts now holding oral arguments by videoconference, according to data from the National Center for State Courts.

According to a press release, the high court will provide the opportunity for the community to witness the process through its YouTube channel during the current public health emergency.