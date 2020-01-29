First war claims checks out today

About a dozen World War II survivors will receive their war claims checks at a ceremony in the governor’s office at 12:30 p.m. today.

These survivors are the first group to complete the process with the newly opened war claims center which opened in Tamuning Friday.

Each check is for $10,000 or $12,000, governor’s policy director Carlo Branch said.

Claimants who didn't get a call that they would receive their checks today at the ceremony will get the checks by mail, according to the governor's office.

The check amounts are based on claims approved by the U.S. Foreign Claims Settlement Commission, which is based in Washington, D.C.

Deadline extension request

For claimants who missed the deadline to file claims with the commission, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes has initiated a signature drive that would ask the U.S. Congress to reopen the filing period for Guam survivors of World War II to file war reparations claims.

The U.S. Foreign Claims Settlement Commission’s deadline to file war claims was June 20, 2018.

“Many of our people have settled throughout the United States and news of the claim period missed many of our elders,” Barnes said Tuesday.

Barnes said programs for claims from Bulgaria, China, Czechoslovakia, Cuba, Libya, Italy, Yugoslavia and Romania were given an additional extended application period. “What more should that consideration be given by the U.S. federal government to the people of Guam, who are U.S. citizens themselves?” Barnes said.

Easier, faster to do locally

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas didn’t think Barnes’ idea is realistic.

"It would be far easier and a lot faster to open a new process locally for new claimants, than to try to amend the federal law for a second time," San Nicolas said.

"It wouldn't make any sense to repeat any of this over again. The local government should establish a local process for new claimants and filers using the same funding source, otherwise they are going to repeat all of this same confusion," San Nicolas said.

San Nicolas also said the war claims processing center that opened Friday has issued slips of paper to constituents advising them to contact him to expedite their claims.

San Nicolas said this is not something he is able to do.

"We have no ability to expedite war claims processing, and the governor knows this," San Nicolas stated through a press release.

The governor's office stated San Nicolas' claim is untrue.

"It is true, however, that many of our manåmko’ missed the federal deadline to file a claim under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act. Reopening that window requires an act of Congress and survivors and their families have asked how to contact the delegate’s office. The processing center is directing these constituents to contact the delegate, as well as Speaker Tina Muña Barnes who is compiling a petition for this purpose. The ‘slips of paper’ referred to by the delegate has both his and Speaker Muña Barnes’ contact information,” said Branch.