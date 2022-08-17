The first witness called to testify in the trial connected to Nicholas Moore’s Agana Heights shooting case admitted to lying about the circumstances surrounding the alleged victim.

On the second day of Moore’s trial, witness Anthony Celis, of Agana Heights, was called by the prosecution to testify about the night he found his neighbor, the man Moore allegedly shot, lying in his driveway, grabbing his right leg and moaning in pain.

Celis explained a woman knocked on his door to let him know “he (the victim) got shot,” before Celis took him to the hospital.

During cross-examination, however, Moore’s attorney David Lujan asked Celis about the story he told police after taking the man to the hospital.

Lujan specifically asked Celis if he told police he found the man in the parking lot between the Agana Heights mayor’s office and Agana Heights gym and that the man had been shot by another person after playing basketball.

“Yes, that was the first story,” Celis confirmed to Lujan.

Probation

According to Guam Daily Post files, Celis pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for attacking a 65-year-old man in 2018 outside of an Ordot laundromat. The man died a few days after the attack.

Celis was then sentenced to three years of probation, which he said was the reason he lied to the police about the circumstances surrounding the Agana Heights shooting.

“I was worried about my situation,” Celis said to Lujan. “I was just helping out my neighbor.”

Lujan continued to question Celis about details of the night he assisted his neighbor, with Celis often stating he was unable to remember.

“If you don’t recall the facts of the lie, you admit to this jury you lied, right?” Lujan asked.

“Right,” Celis answered.

Trial

Moore’s trial is expected to resume Thursday with more witness testimony.

Lujan said there are about 30 witnesses expected to be called.

One of the witnesses is Moore’s co-defendant, Eric Salone, who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the shooting and agreed to testify against Moore.

Moore’s charges of two counts of aggravated assault and terrorizing along with illegal weapons possession stem from an Oct. 15, 2020, incident in which he allegedly shot at two men, court documents state.

Moore is suspected to have driven a black Ford F-150 while Salone sat in the passenger seat during the shooting.

The man allegedly shot by Moore initially identified Moore as the shooter, but later told police he wasn’t sure. The victim reportedly told police he believed another man was the intended target of the shooting because the man had stolen money from Moore, documents state.

Moore also faces charges in two other cases, the disappearance and alleged murder of Michael Castro, and allegedly having sexual relations with a minor who was under 16 years old around December 2016 and January 2017.