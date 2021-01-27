Fiscal report: $11.24M shortfall in first quarter of FY2021

GovGuam Revenues Income taxes Adopted: $83.96M Actual revenues: $89.64 million Business privilege taxes Adopted: $75.88M Actual revenues: $62.4M Section 30 Adopted: $68.6M Actual revenues: $65.1M

The government of Guam’s revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 are short $11.24 million compared to adopted budget levels.

Government officials had anticipated a collection of $230.25 million but received $219 million from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, according to the Consolidated Revenue/Expenditure Report submitted to the Guam Legislature.

The largest area of shortfall is the business privilege taxes, which collected $62.4 million of the anticipated $75.88 million – a shortfall of $13.47 million.

Many of Guam’s businesses continue to struggle. Restaurants, during much of the three-month period, were offering pick-up or outdoor only dining.

According to an economic study out of the University of Guam, the island's tourism industry saw 76% fewer visitors coming to Guam during January-October 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Less visitors to Guam in 2020 meant less spending, income, jobs and tax revenues for the economy, with an estimate showing a loss of $1.38 billion of local income and spending.

And moving forward, with Guam's primary tourism markets in Asia still not promoting travel among their citizens, many in Guam’s workforce still not working their full hours and fewer people collecting unemployment benefits, it’s unclear how local businesses will be able to stay open and continue paying taxes that support the government.

One area of note in the CRER withholding taxes: Unemployment benefits paid to local residents includes tax payments to the local government. Which is why, in spite of the large number workers who’ve lost their jobs because of the pandemic, the government continues to collect payroll related taxes.

Withholding taxes helped shore up overall revenues. That category of taxes collected $65.32 million – $9.32 million more than the $55.99 million originally projected.

The projection for the entire fiscal year is a collection of $764.45 million. That falls short of the adopted revenue level of $774.69 million by $11.24 million.