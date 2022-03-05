Fish Eye Marine Park reopens today

Fish Eye Marine Park's underwater observatory, one of the major tourist attractions in Guam, is reopening at 9 a.m. today.

It's been nearly two months since Fish Eye in Piti temporarily closed again because of the omicron-driven COVID-19 surge.

"The reason we temporarily closed our facility is to support the governor of Guam’s effort to control the omicron surge," said Fish Eye Marine Park General Manager Akihiro Tani.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tani said Fish Eye appreciates the efforts by the administration, the Department of Public Health and Social Services and other front-line workers.

According to Tani, Fish Eye will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. four days a week: Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"With the announcement by the governor to ease COVID restrictions, we are glad to reach the point that we can reopen the underwater observatory without worrying about overflowing Guam’s limited medical facility," Tani said.

Fish Eye is the only attraction of its kind in Micronesia, offering an amazing view of Guam's undersea world from the comfort of an observatory, the company stated. Access to the underwater observatory is through a long bridge and a 72-step spiral staircase between the upper deck and the lower viewing deck.

The admission fee is $8 for children 6 to 11 years old, and $16 for those at least 12 years old. Children 5 years old and younger get in free with an adult ticket purchase.

Tani said a local and military discount of 20% applies, upon presentation of an ID.