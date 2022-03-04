A fish store owner accused of making $560,000 in fraudulent food stamp transactions admitted to the allegations filed against her in the District Court of Guam.

Hilaria T. Willy appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Friday.

She pleaded guilty to eight counts of unauthorized use of food stamp benefits.

Willy will be allowed to remain out of prison until sentencing, which was set for June 6.

She also agreed to pay $250,000 in restitution to the victims.

Co-actor Basiano Joysa also signed a similar plea deal with prosecutors and is scheduled to admit to his the charges on March 9.

Both face up to 20 years in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

The pair were conducting business as Angarap Fish Mart in Dededo when they were accused of having been engaged in illegal transactions with people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called food stamps, to fraudulently obtain the monetary value of SNAP benefits, court documents state.

The alleged incidents occurred between Jan. 1, 2008, and Sept. 1, 2013.