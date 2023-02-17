Fisher: Ban flavored vape sales

Sen. Thomas Fisher is planning to introduce a pair of bills he says are aimed at protecting children from substance abuse.

One measure, which already is seeing some opposition, would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products on Guam.

"Everybody in this room knows that if you go out here to buy vape, you're going to have a variety of selections for flavor. You want cherry? You want bubble gum? ... You want some other flavor that is designed to attract children? You can get it," Fisher said at a press conference Thursday.

"Big tobacco ... are pitching vaping at children. You ask any teacher on this island if they have any experience with a fifth grader coming in with vape and you will find that they do," the senator added. "We care about children and we are not going to entice children into taking (and) ingesting a known carcinogen."

In addition to prohibiting the on-island sale of flavored tobacco products, Fisher's bill would bar the mislabeling of e-liquid products that contain nicotine, the addictive substance in cigarettes and most e-cigarettes, as "nicotine-free." A statement or claim, which can include text or images, communicating that the product has a flavor would be "prima-facie" evidence of a flavored tobacco product.

A characterizing flavor for the product would mean a distinguishable taste or aroma, or both, but does not include products used to imbue a menthol flavor.

Any flavored tobacco product found in a retailer's possession in violation of these provisions would be considered contraband and seized. Retailers and their agents or employees who violate the ban would be subject to a fine of up to $500. A subsequent violation would mean a fine of no less than $500 and no more than $2,000.

'Forced to shut down'

At least one vape store owner is voicing opposition to the measure.

Bistra Mendiola, owner of Vape Escape, stood just outside the office where Fisher held his press conference. She told The Guam Daily Post she was not allowed to enter because she is not a media representative. Contrary to Fisher's belief, Mendiola said, flavoring in e-cigarettes does appeal to adults, so they can get away from the ashy taste of cigarette tobacco. She said it is not true that flavoring is specifically designed for children.

"Thanks to this new proposal, not only my store, but 17 other stores on island will be forced to shut down. Almost 100 jobs will be lost. Do we need this in this economy? Absolutely not," Mendiola said, adding that Fisher's measure does not address how minors are accessing vaping products.

"We all agree that no minors should have access to any kind of substance, ... What I can tell you is there are a lot of parents that we, personally, have witnessed, me and my staff, that are coming and buying the product for their teens," she added.

Mendiola said her store has now banned at least five parents.

During the conference, Fisher stated he was "fully aware" there is a vaping industry on island and that his proposal would negatively impact certain businesses, but added that Guam should not monetize children's health.

"We are not going to say, 'Well, 25 people lost their jobs and that's just too much of a burden. So, we'll go ahead and put up with 300 kids coming down with cancer later in their life.' We're not going to do that. We're going to protect the children. We're going to stamp out vaping. We're going to protect kids against substance abuse," Fisher said.

Mendiola said industry members are working to protect minors and don't need the government to tell them to do so, adding that they strictly enforce the checking of IDs and some stores even have security officers posted outside.

"The actual problem is not the availability of this product as a legal product. The problem is that it's being distributed by irresponsible adults. Just like alcohol. Just like cigarettes. Just like marijuana. If Mr. Fisher says he doesn't understand the monetization, ... let me ask you this question, doesn't the government of Guam already enjoy heavy excise taxes (on) tobacco and flavored alcohol? Yes, it does. And, didn't we just approve (marijuana)?" Mendiola said.

Rather than more prohibition, Mendiola advocated for enhanced punishment for those who violate existing tobacco laws.

"The real problem is we don't have penalties. ... We don't have tough penalties for those kids and we don't have penalties for adults who actually consciously go in and purchase for a minor below 21," she added.

War on fentanyl

Fisher's other bill, intended to crack down on illegal fentanyl distribution, would impose a 20-year prison sentence for adults who negligently or intentionally distribute narcotics to children or those pregnant or suffering from mental illness, disease or defect.

That punishment becomes life in prison if the child or others suffer serious injury or death. These would be in addition to sentences already prescribed in the Guam Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

Fisher began speaking on this measure by noting Guam's ongoing challenges with methamphetamine distribution and addiction. Meth is also known as "ice."

"We are not doing very well. At best, we're getting a D-minus. That is going to turn around. That I promise you. ... The war on ice is getting a new breath. We're not doing very well on it right now, but fentanyl (and) opioids are coming to Guam," Fisher said. "We are not going to lose this war. It's not going to happen. We are going to crush fentanyl. ... If you are distributing this poisonous filth to our children or anybody here on this island, we're going to crush you."

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are a major contributor to a growing number of overdose deaths in the United States.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio previously spoke of two confirmed seizures of fentanyl on Guam and at least two cases of overdosing.

Fisher said the drug is as insidious as methamphetamine. "We're not going to play with you on this one," he added.

Even for people taking fentanyl legally, they must be careful and not negligently transfer that drug to children, Fisher said.

"I think part of the nature of that question is, 'Wow, life for this? Twenty years for this? This is harsh. This is a hammer coming down.' Yes, that is a correct characterization. This is a hammer coming down. We are going to win the war," he added.