Thomas Fisher, a senator-elect in the 37th Guam Legislature, will be entering office next year looking to root out government corruption and wasteful spending, telling The Guam Daily Post that lawmakers have a duty to exercise oversight of the executive branch.

“I don't want to pontificate or anything, but there's a couple things that are really starting to anger me as I look across the internet, as I look at the (Office of Public Accountability's) website and your newspaper, and I see things going on that are suspicious at best,” Fisher said.

The attorney-turned-senator is casting his eyes on rolling back the Business Privilege Tax, examining the government's adherence to procurement law, and looking at areas where there may be inappropriateness in the system.

When he spoke to the Post on Friday, Fisher said he was waiting on a disclosure request for a qualified certificate application for the DON DON DONKI shopping center being constructed in Tamuning.

The QC program, administered by the Guam Economic Development Authority, offers major tax incentives to encourage investment in Guam. That's a good thing if you want to bring in new businesses to the island, Fisher said, pointing to the up-and-coming recreational marijuana industry as an example.

But retail is not a new industry, and, with the disclosure request, Fisher said he wanted to know why the company believes they merit a QC.

“We have department stores all over the island, ... so I want to see why. And because it is a giveaway of tax money, it's also shifting the burden from corporations - they should be paying their fair share of taxes. It's shifting the burden to taxpayers like you and me,” Fisher said.

“It's not just this one. QCs have been around for years and they're still running. Guam Regional Medical (City) ... that must have been, like, six, seven years ago. They get that tax break for another 13 years. Is that appropriate? I don't know. Let's have a look at it. If it's not appropriate, we're going to turn it off. We're not going to award QCs just as a tax giveaway. If it's appropriate, if we're bringing in a new industry, yeah, I'm for the QC. If it's just a tax giveaway, I am not for it and I will fight against it,” Fisher added.

Fisher also wants to roll back the Business Privilege Tax, noting that Guam has few weapons against rising inflation. But he said he also wants to ensure that such taxes are applied equally and fairly. He described the BPT laws, and its various carve-outs, as “a piece of Swiss cheese.”

“There are so many carve-outs for different businesses at different rates. And it's unclear why certain businesses are getting these Business Privilege Tax discounts,” Fisher said.

“I want to make sure that if we're going to give a carve-out of BPT, it's appropriate. ... Taxes must be fair. If we have a tax system that appears to be suspect, or appears to be unfair, or it looks like we are apportioning tax burdens differently, for perhaps a special reason or somebody is well connected and so forth, that is rust. It's an erosion in the body politics,” he added later.

Running for the first time, Fisher finished second-highest among the Republican candidates. He attributed the success of his campaign to assistance from capable people, as well as support from voters both Democrat and Republican.

'It feels better'

Before this, Fisher spent 30 years practicing law, and when asked why he chose to run for elected office, he said he was tired of it. Beyond that, he said he now has an opportunity to help people.

Fisher said that in the courtroom, the “name of the game” was fighting. It is a “constant, appropriate struggle to find the truth” - that's the theory behind it, according to him. But that work is wearying, and there was a certain refreshment in the changeover to run for senator.

“It's about building now. It's about building a coalition. It feels better, I'll tell you what. It feels better than constantly fighting with people and constantly tearing down the opponent's position when you're in the courtroom,” Fisher said.

“When I'm on my deathbed, I do not want to lay there and go, 'Gosh, look at my bank account. I did really well.' ... That just means I lost. I would rather lay on my deathbed and say, 'That person's life was improved because of something I did or participated in or helped with.' That is a well-lived life. It's kind of selfish. I'm 62 years old. But I want to be able to look back and say I had a well-lived life,” he said.